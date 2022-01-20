‘The Amazing Race 33’ episode 4 recap: Who is ‘ready to restart the race’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Amazing Race 33” continues with seven teams in the running for a $1 million prize. Racers gather in Switzerland to restart the race nearly 20 months after production was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Which teams showed up in “Ready to Restart the Race”? And were any of them quickly eliminated shortly after beginning again? The fourth episode airs Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

The cast still competing for the $1 million prize in order of how they finished last week: Kim & Penn Holderness (married internet personalities), Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris (best friends), Raquel Moore & Cayla Platt (flight attendants), Lulu & Lala Gonzalez (twins and radio hosts) and Akbar Cook Sr. & Sheridan Cook (married educators). Rejoining the race after previous elimination will be Arun & Natalia Kumar (father/daughter) and Michael Norwood & Moe Badger (singing police officers).

Teams unable to return are Sam & Connie Greiner (married), Caro Viehwag & Ray Gantt (dating), Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone (childhood friends) and Taylor & Isaiah Green-Jones (married YouTube sensations).

9:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Amazing Race!” At the end of Episode 3, father/daughter duo Arun & Natalia were eliminated after Arun failed to master a Scottish song and dance. The nine remaining teams were told the race was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What will happen tonight when the contestants learn who won’t be returning and which two teams get a second chance?

