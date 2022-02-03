‘The Amazing Race 33’ episode 6 recap: Which team will be frowning at the end of ‘Say Cheese’?

“The Amazing Race 33” continues with six teams in the running for a $1 million prize. Racers travel by private jet to Corsica, France, where they go canyoneering through the beautiful landscape of natural rockslides, waterfalls and rivers. Which team will be frowning at the end of “Say Cheese”? And who will be the first duo to reach host Phil Keoghan at the pit stop? The sixth episode airs Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

The cast still competing for the $1 million prize in order of how they finished last week: Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris (best friends), Lulu & Lala Gonzalez (twins and radio hosts), Kim & Penn Holderness (married internet personalities), Raquel Moore & Cayla Platt (flight attendants), , Akbar Cook Sr. & Sheridan Cook (married educators) and Arun & Natalia Kumar (father/daughter).

Below, check out our minute-by-minute blog.

Keep refreshing for the latest updates!

9:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Amazing Race!” Teams plunged 722 feet off the highest bungee jump in Europe before heading off to a grueling Detour. Teams had the choice of making multiple trips up the “Stairway to Heaven” delivering wine and chestnuts or making sausage links. Ryan & Dusty continued to dominate the race with another first place finish, while Arun & Natalia got lost on the road and finished in last place. Lucky for them, it was a non-elimination leg. Who will race to the front tonight? And will another team be eliminated? Let’s go!

9:05 p.m. — The teams board their charter flight and head to their next destination, Corsica. All teams are now well aware of Ryan & Dusty’s dominance and are starting to vocalize how they feel about it. Basically, everyone wants them to screw up big time and leave this race. Foreshadowing?

9:12 p.m. — Teams will depart in three groups every 15 minutes. Ryan & Dusty and Lulu & Lala head out first in search for their next clue at Belvedere de Corte. Group two consists of Kim & Penn, Akbar & Sheri and Raquel & Cayla. Last will be Arun & Natalia by themselves. The first two teams reach the Detour and must make a choice: “Say Cheese,” which involves taking part in a time-honored tradition of making three batches of fromage, or “Mule, Please,” in which teams will strap a canister on a harness and ride a mule down a rugged trail without spilling their milk. Both Ryan & Dusty and Lulu & Lala choose to make cheese.