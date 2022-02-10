‘The Amazing Race 33’ episode 7 recap: Who will keep down the maggot cheese in ‘Gently Down the Stream’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Amazing Race 33” continues with five duos in the running for a $1 million prize. Teams continue racing through Corsica, France, where each team member must try a piece of casu martzu, also known as maggot cheese. Who will be able to keep down the Corsican delicacy? And which team sinks their boat on the way to meet host Phil Keoghan at the ‘Gently Down the Stream’ pit stop? The seventh episode airs Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

The cast still competing for the $1 million prize in order of how they finished last week: Kim & Penn Holderness (married internet personalities), Raquel Moore & Cayla Platt (flight attendants), Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris (best friends), Arun & Natalia Kumar (father/daughter) and Lulu & Lala Gonzalez (twins and radio hosts).

Below, check out our minute-by-minute blog.

Keep refreshing for the latest updates!

9:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Amazing Race!” Ryan & Dusty’s race flashed before their eyes as they found themselves in last place for the first time following the “Say Cheese” Detour. The best buds were able to rally and make up time at the Roadblock, where Ryan passed by Akbar Cook, Sr. on the 1.5-mile canyoning excursion. Akbar and his wife Sheri Cook ultimately finished in last place and were eliminated from the race. How will things unfold tonight? Let’s go!

9:05 p.m. — Kim & Penn and Raquel & Cayla will depart first on this leg of the race. Teams will drive south about 90 minutes to a watchtower. There, they’ll have to try a Corisican delicacy, maggot cheese. Sick! At least they’ll be driving in style. Each team has a convertible. Along the way, Penn stops for directions and luckily he speaks French. With directions to the tower, they head back out in first place, followed by the flight attendants.

9:15 p.m. –The trio of teams in heat two head out 15 minutes later. Hopefully Arun & Natalia find someone to follow because they’re the worst navigators I’ve ever seen on “The Amazing Race.” Up at the front of the pack, Kim & Penn miss a turn and Raquel & Cayla take over first place. Once they reach the watchtower and see this cheese, they’re absolutely disgusted to see maggots crawling around inside. Raquel gives zero F’s and downs a mouthful like a champ. Cayla wasn’t quite the boss about this Raquel was, but she is still impressive. They aced this challenge and receive their next clue. It’s a Detour. In “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” teams can choose to kayak around some buoys, unhook 10 matching fish and bring them back to the beach. In “Gently Down the Stream,” teams will take a 15-minute cruise looking for 10 metal fish. At the end of their journey, they must sort through a fish chart and identify the exact sequence of fish they saw underwater. Raquel & Cayla have decided to wait for Kim & Penn and work on this Detour together. They have chosen “Gently Down the Stream.”

9:25 p.m. — Heat 2 has reached the maggot cheese. Ryan & Dusty down it immediately head to the row boat Detour. The more physical, the better for them. Over at the sailing challenge, the leaders realize the water is murky and it’s difficult to see. Will they be able to spot the painted fish? Meanwhile, Lulu & Lala are definitely having the most difficult time stomaching the maggot cheese. This allows Arun & Kumar to catch up to them. Lulu & Lala decide to take the “Gently Down the Stream,” as do Arun & Kumar. This means Ryan & Dusty are the only team kayaking. Up at the front of the pack, Kim & Penn working together with Raquel & Cayla is working out perfectly. Four minds are better than two in this challenge that requires memorization. When put to the test, both teams get it correct and will now drive to the southern most tip of Corsica, Port de Plaisance.

9:35 p.m. — While waiting for their sailboat, Lulu & Lala decide to work with Arun & Kumar to memorize their fish. It worked for the first two teams, let’s see if it works for this group. Meanwhile, Ryan & Dusty are taking in water on their kayak and it eventually flips over. They remain calm and luckily they only have two fish left to retrieve. They manage to get back into their boat, snag their last couple fish and paddle on. Up at the front of the pack, Kim & Penn and Raquel & Cayla have reached the the Roadblock. One team member will have to repair holes in fishing nets. Cayla and Penn have decided to complete this task for their teams.

9:45 p.m. — Ryan & Dusty have completed their Detour and head to the Roadblock in third place. Over at the other Detour station, Lulu & Lala and Arun & Kumar realize their disorganized memory strategy cost them and they were incorrect. They have to get back on the boat and try again. These two teams are now WAY behind. Ryan & Dusty reach the Roadblock and decide Ryan will complete this challenge. In the back of the pack, the last two teams finally complete their Detour and race to catch up to the three teams in front. Penn is the first player to complete the Roadblock and now he and Kim will run to the next pit stop at the Bonifacio Cliffs. Raquel & Cayla are close behind. It’s going to be a foot race for first place!

9:50 p.m. — Kim & Penn reach the pit stop in first place. They have won a trip for two to Turkey. This is the pair’s third win so they’re now tied with Ryan & Dusty for most legs won. Raquel & Cayla finish in second place. Ryan finishes the Roadblock so he and Dusty are running to the pit stop.

9:59 p.m. — Ryan & Dusty finish in third place. Lala finishes the Roadblock for her team, but Natalia finishes shortly after. It will now be a foot race to the pit stop and navigation skills are key. Lulu & Lala finish in fourth place with Arun & Natalia right behind them. This is a non-elimination leg so Arun & Natalia will continue in the race. These two have nine lives! Incredible. That’s a wrap for tonight.

Official order of finishers for Leg 7: 1. Kim & Penn 2. Raquel & Cayla 3. Ryan & Dusty 4. Lulu & Lala 5. Arun & Natalia