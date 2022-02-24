‘The Amazing Race 33’ episode 9 recap: No stone is left unturned as teams panic in ‘Rock Bottom’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Amazing Race 33” continues with just four duos in the running for a $1 million prize. Teams travel to Thessaloniki, Greece, where they leave no stone unturned while searching for their next clue. Which racers rise to the top in “Rock Bottom”? And will the last pair to reach host Phil Keoghan at the pit stop be spared? The ninth episode airs Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

The cast still competing for the $1 million prize in order of how they finished last week: Kim & Penn Holderness (married internet personalities), Raquel Moore & Cayla Platt (flight attendants), Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris (best friends) and Arun & Natalia Kumar (father/daughter).

9:00 p.m. — The alliance between Kim & Penn and Raquel & Cayla continued, but nothing could save Raquel from her multiple failed attempts at grape leaf wraps. After falling into last place, the flight attendants bounced back because of Cayla’s ability to memorize saints and their combined navigation skills. After another 1-2 finish from this power alliance, Ryan & Dusty finished comfortably in third place followed by Arun & Natalia. Twins Lulu & Lala were eliminated from the race. But enough about last week, let’s get started on tonight’s episode!

9:12 p.m. — Teams are heading out for the next leg and will book their own hotels for the night! Kim & Penn and Raquel & Cayla depart first to Thessaloniki. They’ll find their next clue at Theatro Dassous. Kim is struggling with the map as they drive to a new city and admits to having battled anxiety for much of her life. Ryan & Dusty and Arun & Natalia leave 15 minutes after the leaders and everyone is driving now. Arun & Natalia speak about how much more difficult it is navigating in the countryside, which should be worrisome for them because they weren’t good at navigating cities either. Kim & Penn stumble upon the clue box first and the Roadblock asks, “Who will leave no stone unturned?” One player on each team will have to search through a field of stones, looking for one with a gold coin underneath it. Only four stones are hiding a gold coin. It looks like there are thousands of rocks! And whoever gets stuck looking for the last coin could fall way behind.

9:25 p.m. — Raquel & Cayla fear they are lost and pull over for directions. Just as they were about to turn around, a man tells them they aren’t far from their destination at all. They arrive in second place and Raquel will join Kim turning over stones. Kim says, “Welcome to Hell!” Ryan & Dusty are next and decide Dusty will complete this Roadblock. Arun & Natalia arrive in last place, but all the teams are still there. If Arun lucks out, they could actually take the lead here. Kim just unknowingly picked up a rock with a gold coin under it, but didn’t realize it was actually embedded on the bottom. OMG how frustrating. It’s been over an hour and none of these four have found anything yet. Finally, Raquel finds a gold coin and her and Cayla take the lead! They will go to the Trigonion Tower for their next clue. How much of a lead can they build as they drive away from the other three deflated teams? Moments later, Kim is the second player to find a coin.