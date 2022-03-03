‘The Amazing Race 33’ finale recap: Which team won $1 million in ‘No Room for Error’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Amazing Race 33” concludes with just four duos in the running for a $1 million prize. After traveling to seven countries and 17 cities, one team will be crowned the winner. Which pair will be the first to reach host Phil Keoghan at the final pit stop in ‘No Room for Error’? The tenth and final episode airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.

The cast still competing for the $1 million prize in order of how they finished last week: Raquel Moore & Cayla Platt (flight attendants), Kim & Penn Holderness (married internet personalities), Arun & Natalia Kumar (father/daughter) and Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris (best friends).

8:00 p.m. — Last week on “The Amazing Race”! Raquel & Cayla took a commanding lead when Raquel was the first person to discover a gold coin in the “No Stone Unturned” challenge. They didn’t look back and rode the wave all the way to their first win of the season. At the back of the pack, Dusty spent the better part of a day searching for the final gold coin, putting him and his partner Ryan in last place. Lucky for them, it was a non-elimination round heading into the finale. Four teams remain in the race for $1 million. Who will prevail? Let’s go!

8:09 p.m. — All teams board a charter flight to Lisbon, Portugal, 1,700 miles away from Greece. The clue reads that each team must drive to specific vantage point where they will spot their next clue. Raquel & Cayla have an early lead after finishing first in the last leg of the race. Kim & Penn and Arun & Natalia leave in Group 2, while Ryan & Dusty begin in last place.

8:18 p.m. — Raquel & Cayla seem to be headed in the wrong direction and are very upset to stumble upon Arun & Natalia, who are also lost. Kim & Penn have taken over the lead and spot a large red and yellow flag down by the water. Raquel & Cayla recover and are able to hold onto second place, but now Ryan & Dusty are hot on their heels. Arun & Natalia have fallen to the back of the pack, but they’re not far behind. Although this flag was easy to spot from atop the buildings, it’s harder down on the ground. Kim & Penn get to the Roadblock first, and it reads, “Who wants to go exploring?” They must choose a boat with the name of a famous Portuguese explorer and row at to the other side of the marina. If they’ve chosen the right boat, they’ll get their next clue. If they take the wrong boat, they’ll have to row it back and start over. Kim is off in first place, followed by Raquel and Arun. Apparently Ryan & Dusty are having a difficult time finding the row boats.

8:30 p.m. — Kim finishes the task so her and Penn are sprinting towards their next clue. Ryan & Dusty arrive in last place, but in this rowing challenge they shouldn’t have any trouble catching up…as long as they pick the right boat. Raquel finishes next so her and Cayla remain in second place. Ryan passes up Arun on the boats, so the father/daughter duo have fallen into last place. Kim & Penn reach their next Roadblock, which will require them to choose a sardine can and replicate it by painting it on a door. Raquel & Cayla and Ryan & Dusty arrive next. Meanwhile, Arun has screwed up his canoe for a third time so those two are way behind now.

8:40 p.m. — Kim & Penn have failed their first attempt at painting the sardine can label on a door. Raquel & Cayla finish this task first and launch themselves to the front of the pack. Kim & Penn finish in second, but Ryan & Dusty remain calm because Arun & Natalia just got there. Cayla is in a bit of a panic because she’s just lost their map. How will they navigate? This could be very troublesome for the flight attendants. Ryan & Dusty haven’t figured out that their doorknob is interfering with their painting so they’ve failed almost 10 times. Arun & Natalia could pass them!