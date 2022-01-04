‘The Amazing Race 33’ premiere sneak peek: A puzzling task requires some ‘John Nash-ing’

“The Amazing Race” is back with its 33rd season on Wednesday and you can get a sneak peek at one of its puzzling first challenges.

The two-hour premiere takes the 11 teams to London, where they must assemble a puzzle on the floor without an example before slathering the pieces on a wall. “It’s the worst possible puzzle ever because there’s nothing to look at,” Kim Holderness, of the Holderness Family, says in the clip above.

But the puzzle turns out to be a piece of cake for her husband, Penn, who quickly assembles the whole thing. “You’re like ‘A Beautiful Mind’ right now,” Kim tells him. “I’m John Nash-ing my ass off,” he says.

In a talking head, Kim explains that he has hyperfocus as result of ADHD. “When there’s a task right in front of you, you can really commit every single bit of your brain to it,” he says. It’s kind of a cool superpower that comes out of the disorder.”

The Holdernesses are one of the 11 new teams in Season 33, which was forced to postpone production with just three episodes in the can for a year and a half starting in February 2020 because of COVID-19. The series resumed production in September 2021 using a charter plane and a new route solely in Europe. Only seven of the then-remaining nine teams were able to return.

Season 33 premieres with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c on CBS. It will move to its regular timeslot the following week on Jan. 12 at 9/8c.

