‘The Amazing Race 33’ video recap: Our reaction to early front-runners and biggest mistakes from season premiere [WATCH]

“The Amazing Race” returned Wednesday on CBS, nearly two years after production shut down in February 2020 due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus. In our video recap of the Season 33 premiere above, watch editors Denton Davidson and Paul Sheehan discuss their early favorites to win, which teams could improve the most this season and who deserves to be sent packing immediately.

“I was thrilled that it was back,” Sheehan exclaims. “It was nostalgic in the sense of seeing all these people without masks. It was ‘The Amazing Race,’ which I have loved since the first season.” Singing police officers Michael Norwood & Moe Badger couldn’t keep up with the competition and they became the first team eliminated from the race following Leg 1. No team was eliminated following the second leg, although twin sisters Lulu & Lala Gonzalez finished in last place.

SEE ‘The Amazing Race’ premiere recap: Who was axed on the first two legs pre-COVID?

“It will be interesting to see who comes back after this long hiatus,” Davidson mentions while discussing how production shut down following the second leg of the race. “What if [couples] break up or get divorced?” Sheehan seems most concerned about the future of married educators Akbar & Sheri Cook, who struggled to run through the city of London. “You know you’re going to be on ‘The Amazing Race,'” he emphasizes. “You might want to get on a treadmill, wearing a backpack. And why do people carry so much with them?”

As for early front-runners, Davidson has his eye on Leg 2 winners Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris. “Ryan, I used to follow him,” admits Davidson. “He was wrongfully imprisoned for over a decade. His case was huge news around the country based on a false confession from his friend. I was happy just to see him enjoying his freedom. They’re definitely a team I’m interested in seeing move forward.” Watch the full video above for our full analysis of “The Amazing Race 33,” Episodes 1 and 2.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards nominees until Jan. 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?