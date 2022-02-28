‘The Amazing Race 33’ Final 4 power rankings: Which team has the best shot at winning the $1 million prize?

The final four teams on “The Amazing Race” will sprint for the finish line on Wednesday, March 2 in hopes of winning the $1 million prize and the title of Season 33 champs. It has been a wild cycle that was stalled for 19 months by the COVID-19 pandemic, restarted and reworked to accommodate new safety protocols. Which team will come out on top during Wednesday’s two-hour season finale at 8/7c on CBS?

Read below to see our Final 4 power rankings and let us know which team you believe has the best shot at hearing host Phil Keoghan pronounce them as the Season 33 winners of “The Amazing Race.”

1. Kim & Penn Holderness

The married internet personalities have remained consistent and calm throughout the race. With four 1st place finishes, this duo has won more legs of the race than any of their competitors. In fact, since the race restarted after the COVID-19 hiatus, Kim & Penn have never finished worse than third. Their communication skills, consistency and ability to remain calm under pressure make Kim & Penn the favorites to win Season 33.

2. Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris

These best friends dominated the race early on, finishing in first or second place for the first five legs. The last couple of weeks have been more of a struggle. They will begin this finale fresh off a last place finish, where they narrowly escaped elimination. While this team remains physically unmatched, Dusty’s emotional outbursts and lack of patience is what sets them back the most. If Ryan can keep his teammate calm, this duo can definitely cross the finish line in first place.

3. Raquel Moore & Cayla Platt

These flight attendants are hoping to become just the fourth all-female team to win “The Amazing Race” in 33 seasons. They enter the finale on a high, coming off their first win on Leg 9. Their positive attitude and competitive nature gives them a strong chance for success, but so far they have relied too heavily on their alliance with Kim & Penn. Following the power couple may get you to the last leg of the race, but it won’t win you the $1 million prize. If they want to pull off a victory, it’s time to leave their friends in the dust and rely on their own skills.

4. Arun & Natalia Kumar

It’s a miracle this father/daughter duo has made it to the end. They were eliminated in 10th place, but got invited back as a replacement team after the race restarted. Since then they’ve gotten last place in two non-elimination legs and somehow managed to find themselves in the finale. Arun & Natalia are terrible navigators and have spent much of this race completely lost. As the only team remaining to have not won a single leg of the race, we don’t expect them to start now.

