‘The Amazing Race 34’ cast: Here are the 12 new teams, including a ‘Big Brother’ showmance

Will a “Big Brother” showmance win “The Amazing Race” again? “Big Brother 23” alums Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are among the 12 new teams competing on “The Amazing Race 34.”

The new cast, announced Wednesday, also includes long-lost twins, ballroom dancers, military brothers and a pair of former Rams cheerleaders. That’s not the only NFL connection, though, because former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan is also in the cast. Now an ESPN analyst, he is racing with his golf buddy Tim Mann. Meet the cast in the gallery above or click here.

Xiao and Rehfuss started dating in the “Big Brother” jury house last summer after getting evicted in 10th and eighth place, respectively, both victims of the Cookout alliance. Not counting Season 31 of “The Amazing Race” — which pitted alums of “Race,” “Big Brother” and “Survivor” against each other — they are the fourth “Big Brother” couple to compete after Alison Irwin and Donny Patrick (Season 5; he was her then-boyfriend but was not a “Big Brother” houseguest), Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder (Season 16), Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly (Seasons 20 and 24), and Season 30 champs Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf — the only pair to win the $1 million.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Amazing Race 34’

The show will mark two firsts this season as it hits 400 episodes. There will be no non-elimination legs (hence the 12 teams, up from the usual 11), and it will have its starting line outside of the United States, as Phil Keoghan will send the teams off in Munich instead. Keoghan will also tease a “game-changing element” in the first leg, per CBS.

The stops include Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland, and Petra, Jordan, where teams will “train and experience a scene reminiscent” of the Best Picture Oscar winner “Lawrence of Arabia (1962), perform a Jordanian folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet. The finish line will be in Nashville.

“The Amazing Race 34” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10/9c on CBS.

