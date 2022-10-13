‘The Amazing Race 34’ episode 4 recap: ‘Everyone’s an Artist’ but only one team was eliminated [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight teams continue the Megaleg and make their way to Florence, Italy, where they chisel out a sculpture from a large block of plaster and crash a fashion photo shoot. Season 34, Episode 4 titled “Everyone’s an Artist” airs Wednesday, October 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Follow along with our live blog below.

The cast consists of brand new teams, but there are some familiar faces, including “Big Brother” showmance Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss who recently moved to Los Angeles together. Derek also recently competed on “The Challenge: USA” where he finished in 10th place among the men. In the season premiere, host Phil Keoghan announced there will be no non-elimination legs in this cycle, so there’s no room for error!

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Amazing Race 34’

Below, check out our minute-by-minute blog of the season premiere.

9:00 p.m. — Previously on “The Amazing Race”! In Episode 3 10 teams continued in the race for $1 million. After boarding “The Amazing Race” charter plane and heading to Bologna, Italy, military brothers Michael & Marcus maintained their lead after winning Leg 2. Will they hold on and finish out this Megaleg in first place? And who will be eliminated at the pit stop?

9:08 p.m. — Glenda & Lumumba are in last place, but they’re finally driving towards Florence like everyone else. It’s 125 miles, so anything can happen. First to arrive at the clue box are Michael & Marcus, who are both familiar with international driving. Hot on their tails are Emily & Molly, who are quickly rising up the ranks as a team to be reckoned with. Road Block clue: Who wants a chiseled body? In this Road Block, teams will use the tools provided to carefully chisel out a block to reveal a sculpture hidden inside. When the museum director feels their artwork is ready for the gallery, they’ll be ready for a clue.

9:15 p.m. — Luis & Michelle arrive in third place, followed by Linton & Sharik. Teams are chiseling away, but it’s not quite as difficult as it originally seemed. The full sculpture was already defined inside the block, so it doesn’t take an art major to complete this. Abby & Will arrive in 5th place, passing by Aubrey & David, who missed a turn. In 6th and 7th place are now Quinton & Mattie and Aubrey & David, respectively. Derek & Claire arrive in 8th place followed by Glenda & Lumumba, who have somehow managed to pass up Rich & Dom, the motivational speakers. Glenda can’t believe her luck.

9:25 p.m. — Molly is the first to finish the sculpture, so she and her sister Emily take over first place. They open the clue for the next Detour. In “Eye for Fashion” teams will have to look for three photo shoots scattered around town and then memorize the specific details of each model’s outfit. If they can identify the correct outfits from a series of sketches and match them to the locations in which they saw them, they’ll receive their next clue. In “Window of Opportunity,” teams must find three of 150 windows, scattered around the city, to pick up some of Italy’s food favorites – tuscan soup, cured meats and biscotti. Once they’ve delivered everything, in tact, to a pair of diners, they’ll receive their next clue. Emily & Molly have chosen to do “Eye for Fashion” and Marcus & Michael are hot on their heels, choosing to do the same Detour.

9:30 p.m. — Rich & Dom have finally arrived at the Road Block and realize they’re in last place. Dom immediately doubts herself, saying “I can’t do this” when she sees the sculpture she must replicate. Shockingly, the motivational speaker isn’t able to talk herself off the ledge, and tells her partner she’d rather take a penalty than waste time at this Road Block. It doesn’t occur to her that nine other teams couldn’t possibly all have a professional artist among them. It’s an emotional oversight and the motivational speaker gives up and walks away. Rich pulls her aside and tells her, “pretend for 15 minutes that you’re a professional sculpture.”

9:35 p.m. — “Ain’t that a bitch,” Dom says when she finally realizes she had panicked over nothing. Now realizing the sculpture was already chiseled out for her underneath the block of plaster, she gets to work. Good thing they didn’t take the four hour penalty! Meanwhile, Michael & Marcus and Emily & Molly are basically in a memory contest, running from each photo shoot to the next, trying to memorize every detail of each model. Back at the Road Block, Aubrey finishes next, catapulting her and David into third place, followed by Luis & Michelle in fourth, Abby & Will in 5th and Quinton & Mattie in 6th.

9:40 p.m. — Derek finishes the sculpture, putting him and Claire in seventh place. Sharik starts to lose confidence as more and more teams keep leaving. “I can’t do this,” she sulks as her dad cheers her on from the sidelines. She eventually manages to finish, putting the father/daughter duo in eighth. Still, she is so exhausted she wants to go home, frustrating her father who continues to encourage her to do the Detour. 90 minutes of chiseling and she’s ready to give up? Bye! Go home. How many people want to do “The Amazing Race” and you’re crying about an art challenge? I have no sympathy for her. I have much respect for her father who tells her, “We are not quitters.” Meanwhile, Lumumba puts himself and his wife in ninth place, leaving Rich & Dom in last. The motivational speaker starts sobbing and doubting her ability to achieve her goals. How does she expect to be hired as a motivational speaker after so publicly melting down from self doubt? Someone help her!

9:45 p.m. — Emily & Molly have completed the Detour in first place and they will now race on foot to the next pit stop at Piazza Ognissanti. The last team to check in will be eliminated. Marcus & Michael finish shortly after the twins and hope to run the girls down. It’s too little too late and Emily & Molly have won this Megaleg! They have won some Expedia reward points good for a five-night stay for two in Sydney, Australia. See below for the full order of finishers.

9:50 p.m. — Luis & Michelle and Quinton & Mattie have developed a bit of an alliance and decide to work together on this Detour. They’re exhausted and figure working together will save them both some time. Meanwhile, Sharik is still whining that she wants to go home and I wish someone would send her there. Her complaining is annoying, I can’t imagine having to listen to it in person while in a stressful situation. Meanwhile, Dom continued her own meltdown at the sculpture station until her Road Block was finally finished. It’s too bad Rich and Linton can’t ditch Sharik and Dom and form a new partnership with a better attitude.

10:00 p.m. — While certain teams show the worst attitudes possible under duress, Glenda & Lumumba thrive and prove positive thinking works for them. These two are a breath of fresh air and I hope they are able to recover from this tumultuous leg and get back towards the top of the pack. Just two teams are left to finish: Rich & Dom vs. Linton & Sharik. At this point I’d love to see Rich & Dom survive, because at least Dom has recovered from her meltdown and is continuing to try. Sharik just keeps saying she’d rather be at home and she’s not even tired. She’s insufferable. I’m annoyed to see her finish in ninth place, and even then she begs Phil to send her home to New York. When Phil tells them they’re not last, Sharik rolls her eyes and says, “I’ll keep racing.” I just can’t with her. Sadly, Rich & Dom show up last and get eliminated from the race instead.

Leg 3 results:

1. Molly & Emily

2. Marcus & Michael

3. Abby & Will

4. Luis & Michelle

5. Quinton & Mattie

6. Aubrey & David

7. Derek & Claire

8. Glenda & Lumumba

9. Linton & Sharik

10. Rich & Dom (eliminated)