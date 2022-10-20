‘The Amazing Race 34’ episode 5 recap: History is made when teams race through the Kingdom of Jordan [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

For the first time in “Amazing Race” history, teams travel to the Kingdom of Jordan. They will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film “Lawrence of Arabia,” search for the Wadi Rum desert and visit the ancient city of Petra. This episode titled “The Amazing Race of Arabia” airs Wednesday, October 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Follow along with our live blog below.

The cast consists of brand new teams, but there are some familiar faces, including “Big Brother” showmance Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss who recently moved to Los Angeles together. Derek also recently competed on “The Challenge: USA” where he finished in 10th place among the men. In the season premiere, host Phil Keoghan announced there will be no non-elimination legs in this cycle, so there’s no room for error!

Below, check out our minute-by-minute blog of the season premiere.

9:00 p.m. — Previously on “The Amazing Race”! In Episode 4 10 teams continued the race for $1 million in Florence, Italy, where they chiseled out a sculpture from a large block of plaster and crashed a fashion photo shoot. In the end, long lost sisters Molly & Emily came out on top while motivational speakers Rich & Dom were eliminated. Tonight, nine teams continue!

9:08 p.m. — The teams board “The Amazing Race” jet and fly across the Mediterranean Sea to the Kingdom of Jordan, an ancient country with more than 100,000 archeological sites. Next, they board a steam train that dates back to the Ottoman Empire and arrive at their next clue. Group 1 departs first and includes Molly & Emily and Marcus & Michael. They will head into the Wadi Rum Desert via an available driver to find their next clue. Once they reach the clue box it explains the next Road Block: “Who Wants to Test Their Metal?” Team must search a crash site of a movie set for a piece of spaceship debris buried in the sand using a metal detector. Once they retrieve the piece they’ll have their clue.

9:15 p.m. — Marcus & Michael finish first. Next, after driving an hour and a half through the hot desert landscape, teams will be rewarded with the crown jewel of Jordan, the city of Petra. The brothers now have a solid lead as Group 2 is just beginning the leg. This group includes Abby & Will, Luis & Michelle and Quinton & Mattie. They arrive at the Road Block just as Molly & Emily are finishing. The sisters hold on to second place for now. Quinton quickly finishes the Road Block, bumping himself and Mattie up to third. Meanwhile, up in the front, Molly & Emily appear to have a faster drive than the brothers and catch up to Marcus & Michael on the drive to Petra. Back at the Road Block Luis & Michelle finish in fourth place just as Group departs. The final group includes Aubrey & David, Derek & Claire, Glenda & Lumumba and Linton & Sharik.

9:25 p.m. — As Group 3 arrives Abby & Will are finishing up. Every time a team gets one of these metal plates in the sand, it becomes harder for whoever is left. The last team at the Road Block will have to search this entire area for a single clue, so it’s hugely important to not be last. Derek heads out in an all-out sprint and despite falling over, his strategy works. He finds one of the remaining metal plates and bumps himself and Claire up into sixth place.

9:30 p.m. — For some reason, the six top teams all arrive in Petra at the same time. Any advantages gained early were totally wiped away somewhere along that 90 minute drive. They all find the clue box for this week’s Detour. In “Camel Caravan,” teams need to carry four bags of hay and deliver water to camels to get their next clue. In “Palace Puzzle,” teams must piece together some of Petra’s past by completing a giant-sized slide puzzle. Most of the teams choose the puzzle, but Marcus & Michael are ready for some physical labor and decide to haul hay and water.

9:35 p.m. — Back at the Road Block, David finally finds his clue and the sand so he and Aubrey can leave behind Glenda & Lumumba and Linton & Sharik. Things will only get more difficult for teams left behind. Lumumba finds his piece quickly after, so the father/daughter duo are officially in last place (again). Up at the Detour, Claire is on cloud nine to be completing a slide puzzle. She practically does this stuff in her sleep. Meanwhile, Michael & Marcus realize they may have chosen the wrong Detour when they start filling up the water jugs and seem to be making no progress. But it won’t matter as long as Linton & Sharik are still back at the Road Block. Just then, we do see the father and daughter complete the Road Block, so they will race onward and try to make up some ground.

9:45 p.m. — Luis & Michelle finish their slide puzzle and propel themselves into first place. Derek & Claire finish immediately after them in second. They will now race to this week’s pit stop at The Great Temple. The last team to check in there will be eliminated. Meanwhile, the teams that were lagging behind have arrived at the Detour and all choose to do the slide puzzle. Marcus & Michael are literally the only team that chose the physical Detour and they look exhausted. Despite that, they power through and finish in third place. They can now race for the pit stop. Abby & Will and Emily & Molly are hot on their heels. Luis & Michelle prove to be more physically fit than Derek & Claire, so they win the race to the pit stop with the “Big Brother” duo finishing second. See the full order of finishers at the bottom of this blog. Luis & Michelle have won $5,000 for winning this leg.

9:55 p.m. — Glenda & Lumumba arrive at the Detour and become the second team to choose the camel Detour. This could be a huge mistake for them. I guess we’ll find out. They’re in second-to-last place and Linton & Sharik are fast approaching the Detour. Once the newlyweds actually get to the camels and see how much work it will be they change their minds and go do the puzzle. It’s probably for the best. They’re thrilled to see Quinton & Mattie and Aubrey & David are still there. When Linton & Sharik arrive to the Detour, Linton convinces his daughter that the Camel Caravan will be faster and easier. Yikes! Meanwhile, Lumumba makes quick work of the slide puzzle and leaves Aubrey & David in the dust. It’s now Aubrey & David at the slide puzzle vs. Linton & Sharik at the Camel Caravan. Who will stay in the race?

10:00 p.m. — Aubrey & David are completely confused by the slide puzzle while Linton & Sharik continue to haul water and hay for camels. Aubrey & David eventually finish their puzzle and race for the pit stop. Linton & Sharik’s pace could be described as a mosey, and it’s not good enough for “The Amazing Race.” They finish in last place and Phil eliminates them from the race. Sharik calls it the most physically demanding thing she’s ever done. Linton is proud of his daughter and the experience brought them even closer together. “This experience is something that I’ll take with me for life,” says the proud pop.

Leg 4 results:

1. Luis & Michelle

2. Derek & Claire

3. Marcus & Michael

4. Abby & Will

5. Molly & Emily

6. Quinton & Mattie

7. Glenda & Lumumba

8. Aubrey & David

9. Linton & Sharik (eliminated)