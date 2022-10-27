‘The Amazing Race 34’ episode 6 recap: Which team can’t keep up in ‘Step by Step’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

A shocking elimination takes place while teams continue their Jordanian journey in the “white city.” Teams take part in a traditional folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet. This episode titled “Step by Step” airs Wednesday, October 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Follow along with our live blog below.

The cast consists of brand new teams, but there are some familiar faces, including “Big Brother” showmance Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss who recently moved to Los Angeles together. Derek also recently competed on “The Challenge: USA” where he finished in 10th place among the men. In the season premiere, host Phil Keoghan announced there will be no non-elimination legs in this cycle, so there’s no room for error!

Below, check out our minute-by-minute blog of Season 34, Episode 6.

9:00 p.m. — Previously on “The Amazing Race”! In Episode 5 nine teams continued the race for $1 million. After flying across the Mediterranean Sea to the Kingdom of Jordan, they rode a train and experienced a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film “Lawrence of Arabia,” searched for the Wadi Rum desert and visited the ancient city of Petra. Luis & Michelle won this leg of the race while father/daughter duo Linton & Sharik were eliminated.

9:05 p.m. — Teams begin this leg in “the white city,” Amman, Jordan. But first, Phil has some terrible news. Abby & Will have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been disqualified from the race. What a bummer. But on we go. All teams will start at the same time, and Phil ensures them that nobody else will be eliminated. However, whoever finishes last will begin the next leg with a time penalty — 45 minutes behind the first team.

9:15 p.m. — Teams race to the first clue which sends them to the Maktabat Khazanet book store on foot. It’s not easy to find and all teams are struggling. Marcus & Michael arrive first with Molly & Emily close behind. In this Detour called “Step by Step,” teams must get in step with an instructor, then dress up and nail a performance of a dance for their next clue. Option two is “Letter by Letter,” teams must memorize 28 foreign letters and recite them out loud for a clue. Both teams in the lead choose to go with “Letter by Letter.” Next to find the clue are Derek & Claire and Aubrey & David. After that all the other teams find their way to the clue box.

9:30 p.m. — I’m not sure why so few teams have chosen to dance. It seems like the easier Detour, but Aubrey & David are currently there by themselves. Eventually Glenda & Lumumba join them followed by Luis & Michelle and Quinton & Mattie. Meanwhile, Marcus & Michael finish their alphabet, so maybe I was wrong about what is easier. The brothers get their next clue in first place. In the next Road Block, one member of each team must complete “Who’s Feeling Broken-Carted?” They must put together a cart and roll it to the pit stop. As the brothers find out, building a cart is one thing, but finding the cart is another. They’re currently lost in the city and Molly & Emily are now hot on their trail.

9:45 p.m. — Aubrey & David are the first couple to complete the dance and launch themselves into third place. Luis & Michelle are close behind in fourth, but nobody has found the park that contains the carts that need to be assembled. Finally Marcus & Michael arrive in first place and Luis & Michelle are now in second with Molly & Emily in third. They get to work on assembling their carts. More teams finish the Detour, leaving Glenda & Lumumba in last place.

9:55 p.m. — Luis is the first to finish building his cart so he and Michelle are now in first place. They’ll race to the pit stop at The Nymphaeum at Amman. The last team to check in at the pit stop will be the last team to depart on the next leg of the race. While racing towards the pit stop, Luis & Michelle’s cart breaks down. They have to rebuild it on the road and continue. Meanwhile, David absolutely smashed this challenge so he and Aubrey are now running for first place as well. But it’s Luis & Michelle who prevail for the second week in a row, winning Expedia reward points good for a five-night trip to Barcelona. The rest of the results are listed below.

10:00 p.m. — Glenda gets frustrated and gets down on herself. Lumumba is a supportive partner and gives her a nice pep talk. Eventually she finishes, but they do finish last and will suffer a setback in the next leg of the race.

Leg 5 results:

1. Luis & Michelle

2. Aubrey & David

3. Quinton & Mattie

4. Derek & Claire

5. Michael & Marcus

6. Molly & Emily

7. Glenda & Lumumba

8. Abby & Will (disqualified after positive COVID-19 test)