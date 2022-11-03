‘The Amazing Race 34’ episode 7 recap: Which team is eliminated in ‘It’s Simply Medieval’? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight, teams drive through Dordogne, France, the city of 1,001 castles, where they extract walnut oil, play three medieval games and flex their memory muscles while rappelling down the side of a castle. This episode titled “It’s Simply Medieval” airs Wednesday, November 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Follow along with our live blog below.

SEE ‘The Amazing Race’s’ Abby and Will on the ‘heartbreak’ of their COVID elimination: ‘It’s just really defeating’

The cast consists of brand new teams, but there are some familiar faces, including “Big Brother” showmance Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss who recently moved to Los Angeles together. Derek also recently competed on “The Challenge: USA” where he finished in 10th place among the men. In the season premiere, host Phil Keoghan announced there will be no non-elimination legs in this cycle, so there’s no room for error!

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Amazing Race 34’

Below, check out our minute-by-minute blog of Season 34, Episode 7.

9:00 p.m. — Previously on “The Amazing Race”! In Episode 6 eight teams continued the race for $1 million. Prior to the leg starting, Abby & Will were disqualified after testing positive for COVID-19. Next, teams took part in a traditional folk dance and learned the Arabic alphabet. Luis & Michelle won this leg of the race while married couple Glenda & Lumumba finished last, putting them at a disadvantage heading into tonight’s episode.

9:05 p.m. — All teams fly 1,600 miles from Amman, Jordan to Dordogne, France, the city of 1,001 castles. Teams will depart in four groups from Chateau de Beynac as they start the next leg of the race. Group 1 includes Luis & Michelle and Aubrey & David. After struggling with directions from the get-go, these two teams decide to work together. Group 2 departs 15 minutes later and includes Quinton & Mattie and Derek & Claire. As they’re leaving, Derek tells Group 1 to follow him, which infuriates Claire. “We need to go,” she said. But Derek’s move is calculated, because he’s not exactly sure where he’s going. So if they get lost, so will everybody else. Luis isn’t interested in being a follower, but Aubrey & David take the bait.

9:10 p.m. — Group 3 departs 15 minutes after Group 2 and includes Molly & Emily and Michael & Marcus. Meanwhile, Derek & Claire and Aubrey & David quickly realize they’re going the wrong direction and turn around. Luckily, Glenda & Lumumba are just getting started as the only team departing from Group 4, a full 45 minutes behind the leaders.

9:15 p.m. — Luis & Michelle are the first team to reach the Roadblock at Chateau de Commarque. In “Who Wants to Climb the Family Tree?” teams must study an elaborate lineage of family crests and then take a memory test, while rappelling down a castle. Michelle is excited to complete this task, but gets immediately panicked when she sees how many names are on the memory board. There has to be at least 100. Meanwhile, Quinton & Mattie have arrived so the pressure is on. After her initial intimidation, Michelle comes up with a great plan. Rappel down the first time just to see what the questions are and then come back up and memorize what she needs to. Great strategy! At the bottom of the castle she memorizes which flags and names she needs to be familiar with and then heads back up to the top.

9:30 p.m. — Michael & Marcus and Molly & Emily have arrived, bypassing Aubrey & David and Derek & Claire. Eventually most teams arrive at the Roadblock, but Luis & Michelle are the first to finish. They will now drive to La Ferme de Turnac to find their next clue. In the back of the pack are Glenda & Lumumba, whose luck gets worse when Glenda backs their car into a ditch and gets stuck. They’ll have to wait for locals to come and pull them out with a tractor. Next to finish the Roadblock are Quinton & Mattie, Molly & Emily, Derek & Claire and Michael & Marcus. Meanwhile, Luis & Michelle look completely lost at the front of the pack, so this could be any team’s leg to win.

9:40 p.m. — Aubrey & David are able to catch up to Michael & Marcus because the brothers left their keys in the castle. They didn’t realize it until they had gotten all the way to their car, which meant they had to run all the way back up the castle to retrieve them. Still in last place, Glenda & Lumumba have just arrived at the Roadblock. Then, by some miracle, Michael & Marcus arrive at the Detour in first place. Clearly their military experience has paid off and they were the only team to properly navigate the complicated maps required to get to the destination. In this Detour they have two options. In “Walnut Cracker,” teams need to crack, grind and press enough walnut oil to fill a small container. In “Medieval Gamer,” teams must complete three games. The brothers decide they’ll crack some nuts. Before they even get started, Luis & Michelle arrive in second place and choose to play medieval games.

9:50 p.m. — Glenda & Lumumba finish the Roadblock as more teams arrive at the Detour. After realizing how difficult the first game was, Luis & Michelle switch Detours. Derek & Claire think taking a risk by playing the games will pay off and allow them to pass other teams. Michael & Marcus finish the Detour first and will head to the next pit stop at Panorama. Derek & Claire’s strategy paid off and they head to the pit stop in second with Molly & Emily and Luis & Michelle close behind. From here it’s all about whoever navigates to the pit stop the best.

10:00 p.m. — This leg is all about navigation skills and it’s clearly frustrating the competitors. Michael & Marcus are the first team to find the pit stop and they’ve won $7,500 each. See the complete order of finishers below. It’s no surprise that Glenda & Lumumba finish in last place and, unfortunately, they have been eliminated from the race.

Leg 6 results:

1. Michael & Marcus

2. Molly & Emily

3. Derek & Claire

4. Luis & Michelle

5. Quinton & Mattie

6. Aubrey & David

7. Glenda & Lumumba (eliminated)