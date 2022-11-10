‘The Amazing Race 34’ episode 8 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘La Ville Rose’? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Amazing Race,” teams drive to Toulouse, France, known as the “Pink City,” where they must run, tackle and kick their way through a roadblock while training with a champion pro rugby team. This episode titled “La Ville Rose” airs Wednesday, November 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Follow along with our live blog below.

The cast consists of brand new teams, but there are some familiar faces, including “Big Brother” showmance Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss who recently moved to Los Angeles together. Derek also recently competed on “The Challenge: USA” where he finished in 10th place among the men. In the season premiere, host Phil Keoghan announced there will be no non-elimination legs in this cycle, so there’s no room for error!

Below, check out our minute-by-minute blog of Season 34, Episode 8.

9:00 p.m. — Previously on “The Amazing Race”! In Episode 7, seven teams continued the race for $1 million. After driving through Dordogne, France, contestants extracted walnut oil, played three medieval games and flexed their memory muscles while rappelling down the side of a castle. In the end it was brothers Michael & Marcus who won this leg of the race while newlyweds Glenda & Lumumba finished last, ending their journey.

9:05 p.m. — Departing first on this leg of the race will be Group 1 — consisting of Michael & Marcus and Molly & Emily. Teams will drive themselves 100 miles to Toulouse, France. Once there they will look for their next clue. Just 15 minutes later Group 2 leaves, which includes Derek & Claire and Luis & Michelle. These two teams plan to work together today, mostly due to Derek and Luis’ bromance. Last to leave in Group 3 are Quinton & Mattie and Aubrey & David.

9:10 p.m. — All teams are now driving and there seems to be a few different routes to Toulouse. Depending on traffic any team could make up ground here. Molly & Emily arrive first, surprisingly passing the brothers who are typically top navigators. In this Roadblock called “Who’s Ready to Take One for the Team?” teams will run, roll, pick up, pass, catch and score a drop kick with a pro rugby team to receive their next clue.

9:15 p.m. — Even though it takes them six attempts, Molly & Emily have completed the Road Block before any other teams arrive. They’ll now take off in first place, heading to Couvent des Jacobins to look for a musician holding their next clue. Luis & Michelle, Derek & Claire and Michael & Marcus all arrive at the Road Block at virtually the same time. Luis completes the challenge first, propelling himself and Michelle into second place. Derek & Claire aren’t far behind in third. Once again they decide to drive to the Detour together. Meanwhile, up at the front of the pack Molly & Emily accidentally took a wrong turn and got stuck in a parking ramp. That cost them enough time for Derek & Claire and Luis & Michelle to pass them.

9:30 p.m. — Led by Derek & Claire, teams have started arriving at the Detour, where they have the option of choosing one of two challenges. In “Say Six,” teams must memorize three portions of a French poem performed by three poets scattered around the basilica. In “Lay Bricks,” teams place bricks by copying a detailed pattern. Derek & Claire and Luis & Michelle choose poetry. Meanwhile, Marcus has finally just finished the Road Block on his seventh attempt. He’s not a very good kicker. Later, Aubrey & David arrive at the Roadblock and are relieved to realize they’re still ahead of one team — Quinton & Mattie.

9:45 p.m. — Midway through the poetry Detour Luis & Michelle decide to switch brick laying. While that’s happening, Molly & Emily arrive in third place and immediately decide they want to lay bricks as well. Derek & Claire are still struggling through French poetry. Back at the Roadblock, Aubrey & David finish as Mattie & Quinton are arrive. Up in the middle of the pack, Michael & Marcus continue to uncharacteristically struggle with their navigation. Eventually they find the next clue and decide to “Say Six,” as do David & Aubrey. Back in last place, Quinton makes quick work of the rugby challenge, so they’re still in this race.

9:55 p.m. — Derek & Claire finish the Detour in first place and they will head to the next pit stop at Pays d’Oc in Canal de Brienne. Luis & Michelle and Molly & Emily are in second and third, respectively. Back in last place, Quinton & Mattie continue to struggle with the navigation process. They eventually find the Detour while other teams are still there, so there’s hope for everyone at this point. Up in first place, Derek & Claire reach the pit stop, winning this leg and a five-night trip for two to Bangkok. See the complete order of finishers below.

10:00 p.m. — All but two teams have reached the pit stop. Either Aubrey & David or Quinton & Mattie will be the next team eliminated. After completing the stressful poetry recitals, both teams run to the pit stop. Aubrey & David arrive first, which means Quinton & Mattie have been eliminated from the race.

Leg 7 results:

1. Derek & Claire

2. Luis & Michelle

3. Molly & Emily

4. Marcus & Michael

5. Aubrey & David

6. Quinton & Mattie (eliminated)