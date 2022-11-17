‘The Amazing Race 34’ episode 9 recap: It’s time for another megaleg in ‘Vamos a la Playa’ [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Amazing Race,” teams embark on a megaleg in Malaga, Spain, where racers become grill masters and brave the rough waters. This episode titled “Vamos a la Playa” airs Wednesday, November 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Follow along with our live blog below.

The cast consists of brand new teams, but there are some familiar faces, including “Big Brother” showmance Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss who recently moved to Los Angeles together. Derek also recently competed on “The Challenge: USA” where he finished in 10th place among the men. In the season premiere, host Phil Keoghan announced there will be no non-elimination legs in this cycle, so there’s no room for error!

Below, check out our minute-by-minute blog of Season 34, Episode 9.

9:00 p.m. — Previously on “The Amazing Race”! In Episode 8, six teams continued the race for $1 million. After driving to Toulouse, France, known as the “Pink City,” they must ran, tackled and kicked their way through a roadblock while training with a champion pro rugby team. In the end it was “Big Brother” couple Derek & Claire who won this leg of the race while cheer friends Quinton & Mattie finished last, ending their journey.

9:10 p.m. — All teams are now making their way from the south of France to the south of Spain — Malaga. The ancient city is a cultural hub with must-see monuments and more than 30 museums. It’s the perfect place for another megaleg: two Roadblocks, two Detorus, two cities. The last team to complete this leg will be eliminated. Group 1 begins first, consisting of Derek & Claire and Luis & Michelle. Their first stop is Plaza de la Merced, where they’ll receive the next clue. It’s a Roadblock that requires one team member to correctly piece together a prize painting. Claire and Michelle decide to complete this task. As they start, Group 2 is unleashed, which includes the other three teams: Molly & Emily, Marcus & Michael and Aubrey & David. It’s a steep walk down to the clue box and Emily is struggling with her bum knee. This is going to be rough, but thankfully her sister is patient.

9:20 p.m. — All teams are now assembling pieces. Claire and Michelle have both failed at this point, leaving teams with amble opportunity to take the lead. Claire eventually does complete the task first, so she and Derek will travel by bicycle to El Cubo to find their next clue. Aubrey finishes next, bumping herself and David from 5th place to 2nd. This causes Michelle to break down in tears. After a brief moment of despair, she pulls herself together and finishes in 3rd. Meanwhile, Derek & Claire have reached the first Detour. In “Fish Fry,” teams need to skewer and roast 18 fish to perfection to get a clue. In “Sailboat Supply,” teams attempt to deliver a large cooler filled with ice and a life vest to a yacht anchored offshore. Derek & Claire decide to do the fish fry.

9:35 p.m. — Emily & Molly leave the Roadblock in 4th place, leaving Marcus & Michael in last. Up at the Detour, Aubrey & David decide to do the fish fry while Luis & Michelle become the first team to choose the paddle board. Molly & Emily have pedaled their bikes right past the clue box at El Cubo, which could come back to bite them later. At the back of the pack, Marcus finally finishes the puzzle after realizing his first panel was upside down. His heart sinks after realizing that one panel caused him so much trouble. But they’re off to the next clue box!

9:45 p.m. — Molly & Emily have realized their mistake and find their way back to the clue box. They opt for the fish fry over boat supply mainly because of Emily’s knee. Up at the fish fry station, Aubrey & David arrive while Derek & Claire are still in progress. Next, Luis & Michelle arrive and start pumping up their paddle board. Marcus & Michael have just reached the clue box and decide to do the fish fry, leaving only Luis & Michelle on the paddle board. Derek & Claire continue their hot streak and complete this Detour in 1st place. They can now head to the next clue box on the megaleg.

9:55 p.m. — Luis & Michelle nearly lose their cooler of ice to a wave, but recover nicely. They’re thrilled to complete this delivery and make up quite a bit of time, but it’s Aubrey & David who hold on to 2nd place by a narrow margin after finishing their fish fry. Michael & Marcus finally arrive at the beach with only Molly & Emily still there. The twins fail their first fish check, opening the door for the brothers. With that…this episode ends. Next week we will see the conclusion of this megaleg and one team will be eliminated.

Leg 8 results (so far):

1. Derek & Claire

2. Aubrey & David

3. Luis & Michelle

4. Molly & Emily

5. Marcus & Michael