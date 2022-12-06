‘The Amazing Race 34’ finale sneak peek: This whiskey task has one team on the rocks

The final three are getting into some whiskey business on “The Amazing Race 34.”

In the sneak peek of the season finale below, the final three teams — Derek and Claire, Luis and Michelle, and Emily and Molly — are neck and neck at a whiskey packaging task at the Jack Daniels Distillery outside of Nashville. One team member has to label and tag the bottles as they pass through the conveyor belt while the other has to package them — provided that the bottles are probably labeled. If they’re not up to snuff, they’re picked off the belt by a judge. And that’s what’s happening to Luis and Michelle.

“Michelle, you’re not getting approved,” Luis tells her. “Molly has a bunch here approved. I think you’re doing something wrong, baby.”

Michelle races to look at the failed bottles to see what she’s been doing wrong — a crooked label — and says she’s “got it.” Hopefully she does because every second counts here on the final leg. Elsewhere in the Music City, the final three will deliver guitars and channel their inner “Big” and play on a floor piano before one team claims the $1 million.

“The Amazing Race” finale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

