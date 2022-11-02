Reminder: ‘The Amazing Race 34’ will air earlier now for the rest of the season

Before you gain an hour of sleep this weekend, you will lose one hour of waiting for “The Amazing Race 34.” As previously announced, the show will move up an hour to 9/8c on Wednesday, Nov. 2 and will air in that time slot for the remainder of the season.

Yes, that means “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” will air back to back once again. The move came after CBS punted “The Real Love Boat,” which aired at 9/8c, to Paramount+ following four low-rated episodes. “The Amazing Race” was originally scheduled in the 9 o’clock hour before CBS pushed it back an hour to give “The Real Love Boat” a “Survivor” lead-in.

SEE ‘The Amazing Race’s’ Abby and Will on the ‘heartbreak’ of their COVID elimination: ‘It’s just really defeating’

This is, of course, not the first time “Race” has come to the rescue in a post-“Survivor” slot after a new show bombed. In 2019, CBS moved up the premiere of “The Amazing Race 31” by a whole month, leading out of “Survivor,” when “Million Dollar Mile” was relocated to Saturdays following two episodes.

Wednesday’s episode will take the remaining seven teams to France’s Dordogne department, where they will have to rappel down a castle and play three medieval games, among other tasks. Due to Abby and Will‘s COVID-induced exit last week, Glenda and Lumumba, who checked in last, will start the leg 45 minutes behind the first team, Luis and Michelle.

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?