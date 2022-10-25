‘The Amazing Race 34’ sneak peek teases COVID-stricken team and the resulting twist

Wednesday’s episode of “The Amazing Race 34” will feature an elimination unlike any before. As seen in the preview last week, Phil Keoghan informs one of the remaining eight teams that they have tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, that means the end of the line for that team, but who’s the unlucky duo?

The preview included six teams, except for Abby and Will, and Quinton and Mattie. A sneak peek of the episode (watch above) shows seven teams scrambling to find a location in Jordan. The only team not shown? Don’t read further if you don’t want to know.

Last chance.

OK.

Abby and Will. You could argue that they were just not in the clip, but other clues point to them being gone already.

It is likely that Keoghan delivers the news at the start of the leg, sending the COVID-stricken team home (CBS teases it as a “shocking elimination”). As a result, there wouldn’t be an elimination at the end of the leg, rendering it essentially a non-elimination leg for the other seven pairs. But the show has concocted a twist of sorts to incentivize the teams to continue to race hard even though none of them are going home this leg. In the sneak peek, Luis reveals that the team that comes in last on this leg will start the next leg 45 minutes after the first team. “That’s huge,” he says. “We do not want to be that last team.”

Not a bad way of handling an unfortunate twist of fate. Elsewhere in the second Jordan leg, the teams will perform a traditional folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet.

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

