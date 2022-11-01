‘The Amazing Race 34’ sneak peek: Derek and Claire tackle a very ‘Big Brother’-esque task

Is this “The Amazing Race” or “Big Brother”? In a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode of “The Amazing Race 34,” Derek and Claire perform a task that will be reminiscent to anyone who watches the reality show the couple met on.

Now racing in France’s Dordogne department, the two, who started dating in the “Big Brother 23” jury house last year, walk up to a board littered with holes — the task is called Petit Gruyere, get it? — with a ball attached to a rope. One of them has to direct the other person behind the board how to maneuver the ball to the top without falling into any holes. “Big Brother,” of course, is no stranger to pulley-and-ball comps.

While Derek and Claire are working through the maze, a bunch of other teams are burning the midnight walnut oil. They have to pound and crank walnuts to produce oil to light a candle. One team that had a rough leg last week has a seemingly pretty easy time with this.

Elsewhere in Leg 6, the remaining seven teams will rappel down the side of a castle. And after Abby and Will were eliminated due to COVID-19 last week, a team will be eliminated at the Pit Stop this time.

“The Amazing Race” will also move to its new time slot, 9/8c, on Wednesday on CBS.

