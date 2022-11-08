‘The Amazing Race 34’ sneak peek: Derek immediately says ‘oui, oui’ to this Detour

Derek might not be able to roll his Rs, but he does know French, which will definitely come in handy in Wednesday’s episode of “The Amazing Race 34.”

The final six teams head to Toulouse, France, where they can flex their French in one of the Detours. Say Six tasks teams with finding three poets who will each recite two lines of poetry for teams to memorize and recite themselves. In the sneak peek above, Derek immediately tells Claire they should do Say Six.

“I took, like, four years of high school French,” he shares. “Six lines of French poetry? Like, I can definitely do this.”

Guessing this will go better than the Arabic alphabet. In the same clip, Luis and Michelle pick Say Six too, but another sneak peek reveals that they ultimately choose (switch to?) the other Detour, Lay Bricks. That sounds easier than it is, which is recreating an intricate pattern. The couple are doing it side by side with Emily and Molly.

“We’re going to nail this and I feel good about this,” Luis says. “I’ve never done any masonry work. I don’t come from a line of bricklayers. I come from a line of salsa dancers.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the teams will also have to learn rugby from the Stade Toulousain club.

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

