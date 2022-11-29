‘The Amazing Race 34’ sneak peek: Emily thinks she and Molly are ‘done’ thanks to her bum knee

Wednesday’s episode of “The Amazing Race 34” is titled “How Am I Going to Survive This?” and if you guessed it was uttered by Emily, you are absolutely correct.

The final four teams head to Iceland, where a series of physical tasks (ice climbing!) will not be kind to her injured knee. In the sneak peek below, the teams have to take a long hike across a very rocky path, including a glacier, and Emily is already feeling the pain.

“I’m already in my head. This is just the start of the leg. How am I going to survive this? We’re done. We’re done,” she says.

“It was a little nerve-wracking to see all three teams pull really ahead of us,” Molly adds.

Indeed, Luis and Michelle, and Aubrey and David, are seemingly onto the next part, which involves driving stick to a destination and slightly troubles David. Derek and Claire, meanwhile, pick up the pace and start running ahead of Emily and Molly. “I think they’re pretty far behind. At this late in the game, you can’t really wait for any teams, so we’re just gonna keep going,” he says. Good to know he’s not going to be helping out anyone now.

It’s an inauspicious starts for the twins, but Emily has powered through her injury before. Do they have another comeback in them?

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

