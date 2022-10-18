Puzzles are Glenda and Lumumba’s friend in this ‘Amazing Race 34’ sneak peek

Glenda and Lumumba had a rough Mega Leg on “The Amazing Race 34,” but their fortunes may be turning this week.

In a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, which marks the show’s first trip to Jordan, the couple initially choose the Detour involving a camel and transporting water, but they quickly nix that and switch to the other option, a sliding puzzle. To their surprise, two teams who had finished the Mega Leg in front of them — Aubrey and David, and Quinton and Mattie — are still there.

“When we get to the Detour and to see two teams still at the Detour when we were so far behind everybody, we were so excited,” Glenda says. “Puzzles are your friend, babe. Let’s focus on this puzzle and get the hell outta here.”

Nothing makes for a great equalizer like a sliding puzzle. Elsewhere in the leg, the teams will search the Wadi Rum desert, visit the ancient city of Petra and experience a scene straight out of Best Picture Oscar winner “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962).

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

