‘The Amazing Race 34’ sneak peek: Sharik explains why she hasn’t done a Roadblock yet

The Mega Leg continues in Florence, Italy, on Wednesday’s “The Amazing Race 34” and it’ll feature a first for one team. Sharik will have to perform her first Roadblock of the season after her father Linton has done all three so far. They are the only team of the 10 remaining that does not have a 2-1 split.

“I think our Roadblock strategy has actually been pretty good so far. My dad has now done three and I’ve done zero,” she says in the sneak peek above before going on to explain that she has anxiety. “I’m an anxious person, so I was a little hesitant to just even get started. But since this is a Mega Leg, I’ll more than likely do the next one.”

SEE ‘The Amazing Race’s’ Tim and Rex made ‘more like 30’ attempts at ‘hell’s bells’

Um, yeah. Plus, even if you weren’t forced to split Roadblocks on a Mega Leg, you probably shouldn’t rely on one person carrying the team like that. The Roadblock this leg is chiseling a sculpture from a block of plaster. The other tasks are crashing a fashion photo shoot and delivering dinner that includes soup, cured meats and biscotti.

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?