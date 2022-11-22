‘The Amazing Race 34’ sneak peek: Luis and Michelle lose their lead as their flamenco dress fails to impress

Dress we can? The second Mega Leg on “The Amazing Race 34” concludes on Wednesday and features a Detour that requires a perfect fit.

The remaining five teams head to Ronda, Spain, where they must observe a flamenco dancer and then outfit another performer with the five key accessories at the Dress for Success Detour. In the sneak peek above, Luis and Michelle, who had finished third in the first half of the leg, are ahead and all by themselves at the task, but they have flubbed one accessory. As they watch another performance, in walk the two teams that had finished ahead of them in Part 1.

“We’re here, guys,” Derek bellows. “Did you miss us?”

Maybe not exactly. “As we’re trying to figure out what’s going on, we see Derek and Claire, and Aubrey and David. And I was like, ‘Let’s go,'” Luis says.

Can they figure out what they’re doing wrong with two teams breathing down their necks? The other Detour, which Marcus and Michael choose, as seen in the preview, is Bend Over Backwards, which involves constructing an arch.

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

