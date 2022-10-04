‘The Amazing Race 34’ sneak peek: Luis and Michelle resort to desperate measures when they block a bus

It’s not really a season of “The Amazing Race” until someone doesn’t know how to drive stick shift. Luis and Michelle probably are not the only Season 34 team that has issues, but they may be the only one to hold up a bus.

In the sneak peek above, the couple has to turn around after missing a street in Bologna, Italy. Luis attempts a three-point turn, but he has no idea how to go into reverse. As he continues to struggle, a bus pulls up and honks at them, prompting Luis to tell his wife to get out and push the car.

“We couldn’t figure out how to reverse. Classic ‘Amazing Race,'” she says in a talking head.

The good news for the couple is that even if stick deficiency holds them back, Leg 3 is the first part of the first Mega Leg of the season, so they have more time to make up ground with the double tasks. In Bologna, the remaining 10 teams have to cart an 88-pound wheel of parmigiano cheese and construct a Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle. Luis and Michelle are coming off a fifth-place finish in the second leg after placing in 10th on the inaugural leg.

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

