‘The Amazing Race 34’ sneak peek: Marcus is totally puzzled by a Picasso puzzle to Michael’s dismay

Roadblocks may just be Marcus and Michael‘s Achilles’ heel at this point. For the fourth leg in a row on “The Amazing Race 34,” the military brothers are, uh, not at their best when only half the team can perform a task.

Wednesday’s episode takes the remaining five teams to Málaga, Spain, where they have to recreate Pablo Picasso‘s “Three Musicians” painting using giant panels at the Roadblock. In the sneak peek below, a frustrated Michael shares that they are now the last team at the Roadblock as the judge tells Marcus his puzzle is incorrect.

“When we first walked up, I asked him, ‘Hey, are you good at puzzles?’ He said yes, so I was like, ‘All right,'” Michael says. “Now he’s just making mistake after mistake and he can’t see it. I have zero confidence at this point.”

The bros are very capable racers, but safe to say that attention to detail is not their strong suit when they feel rushed (this obviously includes leaving car keys behind). The good news for them — though they don’t know it yet — is that this leg is a Mega Leg, so even if they come in last here, they can rebound in the second half.

Elsewhere in the leg, the teams will hit the beach and grill fish.

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

