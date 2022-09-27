‘The Amazing Race 34’ sneak peek: Quinton and Mattie are in the wrong country

On Wednesday’s “The Amazing Race 34,” the remaining 11 teams head to Austria for the second leg — well, hopefully all 11 make it there.

In a sneak peek of the episode above, Quinton and Mattie are still in Munich when they ask a local woman for help with a location they believe is in the area but is actually about four hours away in a whole other country. “This isn’t — not in Germany,” she says. “This is in Austria?” Mattie asks, to which the woman says yes.

“We were looking for a location in Munich, but it’s actually in Austria. Hoping some other teams are lost right now,” Mattie tells the camera. “Rookie mistake.”

Yikes. The good news for the former Rams cheerleaders is that they finished in third place on the first leg, so as long as they don’t spend too much time dillydallying around Munich, they should be OK. In Austria, the teams will be tasked with learning a traditional wedding dance, yodeling and performing a song on alpine bells, so get ready for a lot of “Sound of Music” visuals.

Wednesday’s episode will be 90 minutes, starting at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.

