‘The Amazing Race’s’ Abby and Will on the ‘heartbreak’ of their COVID elimination: ‘It’s just really defeating’

Abby Garrett and Will Freeman left “The Amazing Race 34” in the cruelest of ways: not even racing. The childhood sweethearts were forced to drop out in Wednesday’s episode after Will tested positive for COVID-19. Phil Keoghan formally delivered the news to them via a Zoom call in front of the remaining seven teams before the start of the fifth leg. The couple had been racing well until then, finishing third on the Mega Leg and fourth on Leg 4.

We caught up with the pair to discuss this unfortunate twist of fate, how they think they would’ve done on the leg and more.

Gold Derby: That was a brutal way to go out. When did you first find out that you had tested positive?

Abby: It was the day before the leg. I remember we found out he was positive that night, had the ugly tears, and then the next morning we had the Zoom call with Phil.

Gold Derby: Did you know immediately that you would have to leave the show? Were you briefed before the race that if you test positive, you’re gone?

Will: Yeah, I don’t remember exactly, but I’m pretty sure that was one of the things that was mentioned. “We’re doing everything we can to keep y’all safe and we did what we could, but if that small chance of COVID hits you happens, it’s over.” And of course, we got super unlucky.

Abby: I will say, in true “Amazing Race” fashion, I was like, “It’s not over ‘til they say it’s over. Maybe he’ll get tested again and it’ll be a false positive.” But of course, that didn’t happen. We knew once he was positive. … The second we found out, they put us in separate rooms because I was negative, and the tears started. I really don’t know another way to explain the feeling other than heartbreak. It felt like a breakup in a sense of you see your dream just taken away from you right there.

Will: Yeah, it’s just really defeating because most teams, when they go out, they can fight until the end. They might lose by hours, they might really struggle the whole leg, but they can do what they can to get back into it. When we got that test, we knew we’re stuck, it’s all over for us, there’s nothing we can do. The time in between the call with Phil was just trying to come to terms with it, and it was not easy to do.

Gold Derby: Yeah, because if you go out, you want to go out racing.

Abby: Right! You want to go out swinging. You ran as hard as you could. You competed as hard as you could. You gave it your all. I think that’s what’s so hard — there wasn’t any of that. It’s just positive test, boom, over, just like that. There’s not even a leg to come to terms with, “Yeah, we’re back of the pack.” You see people people crying in the back of the cab and have this beautiful moment. It’s just we got a test and it’s over.

Gold Derby: I’m assuming you have no idea how you got it. Just through racing, interacting with locals.

Will: Yeah, somewhere along the way. I think they say typically it’s two or three days [to test positive], so we think somewhere in Italy we picked it up, but we don’t know who I talked to. We don’t know if I touched the wrong handle.

Abby: The race was so good about being intentional of reminding us to wear masks and we all did our best to keep our masks on, but we’re also racing. We did the best we could under the circumstances. It just feels like it’s so, so unlucky. Because we’re also in the race bubble that they created and they’re testing everybody and we’re wearing masks and keeping our distance. It feels like it zoomed through the air and snapped him in the face. [Laughs]

Gold Derby: Did you have any symptoms?

Will: I had a kind of sore throat. That was it. Frankly, we were in Jordan and I was like, “It’s so dry here. My throat’s probably just dry.” It was not really painful, just scratchy.

Gold Derby: Phil informed you guys and the other teams all at once. What was it like being part of that call and knowing that everyone else is finding out at the same time?

Will: It was hard, first hard knowing they were all lined up there about to get started. We didn’t have a traditional elimination, but that being our elimination was really hard. And then we got some really nice words of encouragement from the other teams, just shouting out to us and they hope they were OK. It meant a lot, but it was also really hard.

Abby: Keeping it together on that Zoom call was one of the hardest things — I won’t say I’ve done [Laughs] — but one of the hardest times I ever had to keep it together. I had to look at Will the whole time because every time I looked at Phil, it’s like that reminder of “We’re living our dream, but this is the moment where our dream is being taken away.” It was nice to see the other teams again, but we couldn’t really hear them and they couldn’t really hear us.

Will: Abby said she was looking at me. I was doing everything I could to not look at Abby because I didn’t want both of us to start crying and totally lose it.

Abby: Truly, the night before, we talked to the producers and they got to see the whole [Sobs]. That was, like, me put together.

Gold Derby: What happened after that? I assume you had to wait until you were negative to go home.

Will: Yeah, so we quarantined in the hotel we’d been staying in. I was stuck in the room. Abby got a little leeway. There was a pool, so Abby got to go out and enjoy the pool and I would wave at her from the window. We could see each other, but we had to stay there until I tested negative. It was tough because all I could do was rethink the legs and think about what we could be doing. It was really the thinking ahead of, like, “Today the teams are racing. We should be there or we could be there.”

Gold Derby: Was there any part of you wondering or thinking, “Maybe another team will test positive too”?

Abby: I think maybe the selfish side of me was like, “Maybe somebody else will test positive and they’ll pause it.” [Laughs] But 90 percent of it was, “Please don’t let anyone else get this. This sucks for us and we don’t want anybody else looped in.” The “Amazing Race” bubble was created and you don’t want to be the one to pop it. We’re just so excited it was back on TV, and my gosh, if we were the team that brought it all crumbling down, that’s worse than going out to COVID, maybe!

Will: Yeah, it was definitely scary. As bad as I felt, I was like, “I’m going to feel so much worse if something else happens with this.”

Gold Derby: What was it like watching the episode last night?

Will: They announced it within the first couple minutes, so Abby was bawling. It was a sad beginning. We watched the whole episode, but it probably took a little over halfway through to be like, “OK, we knew it was going to happen. It happened and now we’re through it,” and to take some breaths and just watch these people we really love race. We really got to know them and we do love the show too. Now it’s just taking a backseat and enjoying the show that we love.

Abby: It’s tough knowing that we earned our way to being on that leg and then didn’t get to follow through on it. I think each next leg would be hard to watch, but that was the hardest because there’s not, like, “Oh, we didn’t make it there.” We made it there, but then we didn’t. That’s the bigger “What if?”

Gold Derby: What was it like talking to friends and family and keeping this secret from them of how you got off the show?

Will: It was really hard. When you have friends and family who are so excited to see each leg — even leading up to this one, they’re like, “Oh, my gosh, we can’t wait to watch you.” It was like, “Oh, you’re going to be so disappointed.”

Abby: And the amount of love we’ve received from Birmingham — Birmingham is not that big of a city and people were so excited for us. And to get texts before the episodes, like Will said, of “Can’t wait to watch!” and we know what’s about to happen. And frankly, the number of questions we’ve gotten, like, “Oh, is COVID still a thing this season?” that we sidestepped for months — a small part of me is like, “At least the cat’s out of the bag now.”

Gold Derby: How do you think you would’ve done at those tasks? Which Detour would you have chosen?

Will: We were laughing because we think we would’ve done pretty decent at it. The thing that was funny is we went into the race saying we would never dance because I’m a horrible dancer. Abby made us dance in Austria for some reason and we passed. It was fun, but when we saw those two Detours, I was like, “Abby, you would’ve made us dance.” And she was like, “Probably.” And we might’ve lost because that dance was hard. [Laughs]

Abby: No, we definitely wouldn’t have lost! We would’ve crushed it! I think we probably would’ve done the alphabet one. Watching Quinton and Mattie dance brought me so much joy and I think it was a fun episode to watch. I know we wouldn’t have danced because I wouldn’t have made the same mistake twice. And hopefully we wouldn’t have made the same mistake twice where Will built because I’m supposed to be builder. So I predict we would’ve learned from our previous errors and we would’ve done the Arabic alphabet and I would’ve built the cart, and maybe we would’ve won.

Gold Derby: You don’t think you would’ve had to rebuild your cart again? It wouldn’t have fallen apart?

Abby: I would’ve crushed it! You should’ve seen me going to town on the statue in Italy. I was whacking! So I think the hammer would’ve been my friend.

Gold Derby: What do you think of the way the show handled your exit? They added on the punishment for the last place team starting 45 minutes after the first team the next leg.

Will: I think they did a good job of it. You have to be so flexible working in a COVID environment and ultimately, a team was eliminated. I think the whole “it’s a non-elimination leg” — that was an elimination leg. It was just in the beginning. I think adding that to it gives them something to race for. There’s nothing you can lose in this one, you just have to race.

Abby: And we’re glad to see Glenda and Lumumba get to race another leg because we love them. … The race is definitely harder than it looks. The amount you have to learn on the fly, I would say, is the greatest challenge on the race.

Gold Derby: Looking back on happier times, what are some of your favorite memories of the earlier legs? Is there something you went through that didn’t make the episodes?

Will: One of our favorite memories is Austria in general. I love mountains. It was absolutely beautiful. And then when Abby yodeled, getting to stand back on the mountain and have this beautiful view, have a beautiful view of Abby in her Austrian outfit and watch her yodel, that was one of my favorite memories. And we danced. I never thought I’d dance and we did an OK job.

Abby: I thought that leg was so fun. That was “The Amazing Race.” You had a costume, you had a beautiful view. We were doing things that were unique to where we were. Everything about that leg fulfilled my “Amazing Race” dreams. It was the leg that helped me settle into competing on “The Amazing Race” and moving past the “I’m just so excited to be here” phase.

Gold Derby: You were very excited on the first leg.

Abby: I was very excited! The second Phil looks over at us and was like, “Abby, Will, tell us about yourselves.” I had an out-of-body experience. I had no control over my body or my mouth. I didn’t know if I was going to cry or pass out or sit here and scream meaningless words. I have never felt that out of control because I was so excited to be there. [Laughs] So, yeah, Phil really got the best of me there. All he has to do is say, “Hey,” and I’m done.

Gold Derby: That’s the power he has. I think everyone wants you guys to have another chance to race again. Unfinished business for sure. Are you ready to go back out if you get the call?

Abby: I’ll go tonight! You just tell me when.

Will: It just feels so unresolved to us. The experience was so amazing that to have another chance to do it would be dream come true round 2.

Abby: We feel so grateful it happened the one time, so trying not to let go of that, but also very much feeling like we had more to give and we were just getting better. The more the legs went on, I compare our rise to Michelle and Luis. I think we were kind of traveling at the same pace until that Jordan leg. They won the first and the second, but they won that first Jordan leg and I felt like we were trending in the same direction as them. It just stinks we didn’t get to have that first place victory that they did.

