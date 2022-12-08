Derek and Claire are now the second ‘Big Brother’ team to win ‘The Amazing Race’

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf now have some company. Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss won “The Amazing Race 34” on Wednesday, becoming the second “Big Brother” team to claim the $1 million prize on its fellow CBS reality show.

After moving into first place during the drive to the Roadblock in Nashville, the couple, who met last summer on “Big Brother 23,” never relinquished their lead. They beat long-lost twins Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert and married couple Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos.

SEE ‘The Amazing Racer 34’ finale recap

Not counting Season 31’s reality showdown that pitted “Race,” “Big Brother” and “Survivor” stars against each other, Derek and Claire were the fourth “Big Brother” pair to race around the world. Alison Irwin raced with her then-boyfriend Donny Patrick, who was not a “Big Brother” houseguest,” in Season 5, coming in 10th place. Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder finished seventh in Season 16. Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly twice crossed the line in third in Seasons 20 and 24. It wasn’t until Season 30 that a “Big Brother” team won, when Cody and Jessica, who met on “Big Brother 19,” pulled out the tight final task.

The Season 34 finale also had a close finish with a timed memory challenge that incorporated the show’s theme song. All three teams were there at the same time before Derek and Claire nailed it and raced to the finish line at Ryman Auditorium. It was their fifth first-place finish of the season and they had never checked in lower than seventh.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?