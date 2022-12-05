Will Derek and Claire be the next ‘Big Brother’ couple to conquer ‘The Amazing Race’?

Can Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss follow in Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf‘s footsteps? The couple is just one leg away from becoming the second “Big Brother” team to win “The Amazing Race.”

Derek and Claire, who started dating in the “Big Brother 23” jury house last summer, booked their final three spot on “The Amazing Race 34” last week by winning the penultimate leg in Iceland — their fourth first-place finish of the season. They will vie for the $1 million in Nashville against married couple Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos and long-lost twins Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert.

The pair is the fourth “Big Brother” couple to compete on a regular season of “The Amazing Race” (Season 31 featured alums from CBS staples “Race,” “Big Brother” and “Survivor”). Alison Irwin raced with her then-boyfriend Donny Patrick, who was not a “Big Brother” houseguest” in Season 5, finishing in 10th place. Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder placed seventh in Season 16. Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly notched a pair of third-place finishes in Seasons 20 and 24. And of course, Cody and Jessica, who met on “Big Brother 19” and are now married with children, broke through with the win in Season 30 after one of the most intense final challenges in recent “Race” history.

Cody and Jessica’s victory also prevented freestyle skiers Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak — the heavy favorites who never finished lower than third when racing with each other (this was the season with a partner swap for a leg) and wound up in third — from becoming the fourth all-female team to win. Similarly, Derek and Claire can do the same to Emily and Molly, except in this case, Derek and Claire, who have the highest average placement of the final three, would have the edge on paper over the twins, who’ve been handicapped by Emily’s injured leg. But as we saw how David Hernandez‘s inability to swim took out him and Aubrey Ares in Iceland, anything can happen.

“The Amazing Race 34” finale airs Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

