‘The Amazing Race’s’ Glenda and Lumumba recount their crazy car flip and being rescued by ‘grandma with the tractor’

Glenda and Lumumba Roberts started Leg 6 of “The Amazing Race 34” already at a deficit as the final team to depart after coming in last in the previous leg that saw Abby and Will drop out because of a positive COVID test. So it certainly did not help when Glenda backed up their car into a ditch in the French countryside. A Good Samaritan with a tractor (and three dogs) quickly came to their aid, but the newlyweds could not avoid the inevitable and were eliminated.

Find out what exactly happened, how long it took for that tractor to arrive and more below.

Gold Derby: What was it like watching the episode?

Glenda: It brought back all of the feels. But we were so proud of how we ran. We ran positively, our heads held high.

Lumumba: I wasn’t sure how they were going to show us actually flipping the car on national television. I was like, “What angle are they gonna come from?” But there’s only one. You gotta split the car. [Laughs] It was from inside the car and once we all climbed our way out.

Gold Derby: They didn’t spoil that in any of the previews. When it happened, I was like, “Did my TV just go out?”

Glenda: [Laughs] Right?!

Lumumba: Nope! That was a camera doing somersaults inside the car.

Gold Derby: What was going through your mind when you backed up into the ditch?

Lumumba: I led us down this road that wasn’t actually a road. It was actually somebody’s mile-and-a-half driveway, but we didn’t know. [Laughs] And it was in the country. … We got to the end and were like, “We’re approaching someone’s house, so we need to go back. And it was so narrow and that was when…

Glenda: Oh, my goodness. Well, I’m backing up because I realized people were walking towards us saying, “Get out of our driveway!” And I don’t see that there’s — what was it?

Lumumba: There’s a hill and there was brush covering the hill, so you couldn’t see there was a drop-off. And there was a lot of trees and things that were built up, so you couldn’t actually see this was a hill sliding downward.

Glenda: I definitely didn’t want anyone getting hurt. We’re so happy no one got hurt. Of course, we didn’t want to damage the car. We wanted to finish the race and at that point, we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to finish it. I’m just glad that grandma with the tractor came. [Laughs]

Gold Derby: She had a tractor and three dogs, right?

Lumumba: To be honest, most of it was a blur. The most important thing in my mind was, “Is my wife safe?” That was it. It took maybe 25 minutes to go through that whole ordeal, from flipping the car to finding the tractor to all of that happening, but the entire time, I said, “This is a race, but you’re mine. As long as you’re OK, the race will be there or it won’t, but our safety is the most important.” So I didn’t even think about the race — not once — after we flipped the car until they got the tractor, and I was like, “Oh, we’re back in this!” [Laughs]

Gold Derby: Twenty-five minutes isn’t that bad. It could’ve taken more than an hour.

Glenda: Oh, she came faster than triple A. I’ve never seen roadside assistance that fast ever before in my life, so thank you, south of France!

Lumumba: Don’t know your name, but we’re grateful.

Gold Derby: Do you think you would’ve had a chance if it weren’t for the car flip?

Glenda: Absolutely. Absolutely. First of all, our mindset was — it’s so funny — we told the camera crew we’re fighting for first, and they were like, “Really?” [Laughs] We did not set out to go home that day. I think it showed in the way that we raced. If it weren’t for that ditch, I think we definitely would’ve had a shot.

Gold Derby: Yeah, because even though you started 45 minutes behind the first group, you could still make that up. And we saw so many people got lost.

Glenda: Exactly. I think the soldiers ended up in the third group and they won the leg. That means they were 30 minutes behind the first group.

Lumumba: They forgot their keys, got lost, went down the wrong the direction. We had our share of those things, but they weren’t that detrimental. What we really cost us was that we were already 45 minutes behind and then an additional 25 minutes — we didn’t know it at the time, but that ended up being the nail in the coffin.

Gold Derby: Do you know how far behind you were?

Glenda: We don’t know. We didn’t know we were behind [Aubrey and David]… so we’re watching it just like everyone else. Had no idea who was in front of us or how close or anything.

Lumumba: I think after the car incident, we got laser-focused and we really did just plow through it. It was a shot through the dark, but we gave it our best.

Gold Derby: Did you see any other team during the leg? It didn’t seem like you did.

Lumumba: No, we didn’t. Not until the end. The Pit Stop.

Gold Derby: They didn’t focus a lot on you guys doing the challenges, but you seemed to have gotten through them pretty quickly.

Glenda: We were told we were the fastest in the Detour.

Lumumba: The Roadblock, we were about average. After watching it, there were some teams that were just photographic. Mattie. Did Emily do that one or Molly? Maybe Molly. So Mattie, Molly and Michelle. All the Ms. If your name was an M, you did well in that challenge.

Gold Derby: I think you guys are definitely the fan-favorites of the season. Everyone loves you guys and your good vibes and positive energy. You were always so encouraging of each other, like rays of light on the show. Where does that positivity come from and was it hard to maintain it on the race, which can be so stressful? We’ve seen so many teams break down and fight.

Glenda: Definitely our faith in God. That definitely is the foundation of why we’re glass half full, positive, optimistic. “Hey, we’re not out ’til Phil [Keoghan] says we’re out.” And hey, it’s a million dollars. It’s high-stakes competition, it’s life-changing money. We were there to give our best and everyone wants to win for their own reasons. For us, it was our child. We’re fortysomething newlyweds, we’re planning our first child after 40, so it was a big deal. It’s very high pressure and easy to break, but we knew going into it who we are, and we knew we had to go home after the race. [Laughs] Life isn’t “The Amazing Race.” Life is how we live every single day after the race … so it was good to have that perspective. It was definitely a balance perspective. It’s easy to get caught up and I understand how people get caught up in the race.

Gold Derby: Did you fight?

Lumumba: Oh, yeah, we argued.

Glenda: Definitely.

Lumumba: We even stopped racing at a point during the Mega Leg because we were having an argument and it was like, “Let’s stop. We need to make sure we get ourselves together.” We never put each other down or curse at each other. But we have strong disagreements because we’re both in our 40s and we think we know everything. [Laughs] But we had to pause for about five minutes while holding beans and a charcuterie board and bologna to get our act together.

Gold Derby: Besides the car flip, what was the most challenging part of the race? Was it the dance in Jordan that you guys took eight tries to do?

Glenda: I guess you could say that. When you’re doing a challenge that requires a judge, you’re really at the mercy of your teacher. If the teacher is saying you’re doing a good job, that’s all you can go by. And if they don’t tell you exactly what the issue is until, like, the seventh time you go out there, that’s what you get. [Laughs]

Lumumba: Yeah, unfortunately, I think we picked the wrong teacher because they didn’t let us know what we were doing wrong. They just told us everything was great every single time. It wasn’t until the judge after the sixth time said, “You’re bouncing,” and then we were like, “Oh.”

Gold Derby: I got the sense that Phil was disappointed you guys were going home. Did you as well standing in front of him?

Glenda: [Laughs] I think we definitely brought light and fun energy and positivity, and who doesn’t want to be around fun, positive, upbeat people? So I think that was a huge value to the show, to the cast, and Phil’s awesome. We love Phil.

Lumumba: He even gave us some pointers on life.

Gold Derby: What are you looking forward to seeing the rest of the season?

Glenda: Oh, definitely looking forward to seeing how things play out because we don’t know the individual challenges had, why people got out, so we’re looking forward to that and cheering our castmates on. And we’re also looking forward to our life race, our child, building our family, and sharing our story on our website, RobertsFamily365.com. We are getting so much love from everyone who watched the show and we want to continue to share our love story, our family expansion, and hopefully encourage people that your soul mate is out there. We do believe in soul mates and we want to encourage people to marry their soul mate and not give up on their dream. I’m 42, about to be 43, having my first child, which sounds so crazy when I say it, but I’ve always wanted to be a wife and a mom, and people said I was getting old. No one can tell you you’re too old for your dream. Don’t let your dreams die, so hopefully that’s an encouragement for people.

