‘The Amazing Race’s’ Linton and Sharik reveal the Detour switch you didn’t see and if she really was going to quit

After surviving a tough Mega Leg during which one of them wanted to quit, Linton and Sharik Atkinson couldn’t put the pedal to the metal on Wednesday’s episode of “The Amazing Race 34.” Performing his fourth Roadblock in five legs, Linton had a lot of trouble locating their next clue with a metal detector in Jordan’s Wadi Rum desert, and the father and daughter were never really able to catch up. The pair also chose the physical camel Detour over the sliding puzzle before arriving last at the Pit Stop.

But to hear them tell it, the camel Detour may not have been as hard as it looked. Find out below what you didn’t see in the episode that and if Sharik was really going to throw in the towel in Florence.

Gold Derby: How was it watching the episode?

Linton: It was great! I enjoyed reliving the episode. I enjoyed just being in Jordan — exciting, exciting scenes. I really liked the train ride. I think that was the most enjoyable part for me. Didn’t enjoy looking for the puzzle at all. [Laughs]

Sharik: Yeah, it was great to relive that moment and being in Jordan. One of my favorite countries in the world is Morocco, so seeing the similarities in culture — I’d never been to Jordan — so it was just an awesome place to go. I went to Morocco alone, so it was great being there with my dad. We had lentil soup, it was just awesome. It was just great to relive our last leg in the race.

Gold Derby: Do you know how far behind you were?

Linton: I think we were about 30 minutes behind. … We knew more or less we were [last].

Sharik: It was also because yesterday’s leg was pretty much a straight shot. There was really not much room to make up time. The only team that made up significant time was Derek and Claire, but everyone else pretty much — and Luis and Michelle made up a good amount of time — but everyone pretty much placed in their [departure] groups or near their groups. … Once we were out of [the Roadblock] last — my dad was basically looking for a needle in a haystack because there was one piece left — we were like, “You know what? Let’s just enjoy the last leg.”

Gold Derby: Derek and Claire jumping to first at the clue in Petra was insane.

Sharik: Yeah, they were in the third group! … I was like, “How is that possible?” [Laughs]

Linton: I’ll tell you how that’s possible. They told the guy who was driving them, “Faster! Faster!” And the guy did it. They got a great driver.

Sharik: Which isn’t always supposed to happen. They got a great driver. The last leg was interesting because our driver got us lost in the desert, which was not shown, so it really, really depends on what driver you have. The drive to Petra was, what? Two hours? An hour and a half? It’s pretty long. It really depends on if your driver is — I don’t know, it really depends.

Gold Derby: How long did you spend at the Roadblock?

Linton: About an hour, Sharik?

Sharik: Yeah, about an hour. And it’s not just like, beep-ba-doo-da-doo. You’re, like, in the hot sun of Jordan for one hour, actively moving, actively walking on sand. It was difficult. It was definitely hard.

Linton: It was brutal.

Sharik: Yeah, I commend my dad for doing that one. That looked brutal, honestly.

Gold Derby: Linton, what was your strategy? You and David were searching the perimeter for a while before you finally ventured back inside in the circle.

Linton: See, that was the strategy. It was totally the wrong strategy. I think outside the box, so I thought, why not think outside the circle? Nah. That was my strategy and it didn’t work.

Sharik: It was very hard to watch. I could see the holes in the middle of the circle from the other teams. There were, like, six or five clear holes in the middle of the circle. Obviously, during a Roadblock, you can’t give any hints, you can’t say anything because you don’t want a penalty. So it was just really hard being like, “C’mon, dad, please.” Like me just sending him my energy, like, “Can you pause and look around? You can see the holes.” So it was hard to watch. At the end of the day, my dad did his best. He went out there, he killed it, he executed. We did that.

Gold Derby: Do you wish you had done the Roadblock? We know you have anxiety about doing tasks by yourself.

Sharik: It’s actually really interesting. The way my dad had strategized the game was that my dad would do physical challenges and I would do more mental challenges, creative challenges because most times I’m really good at honing in and focusing on something. But, yeah, I did have anxiety, especially coming off of the Mega Leg, going into “Who wants to do this Roadblock?” I was like, “God no! Absolutely not!” [Laughs] I felt like I was – well, I was the reason we went from fourth to ninth. So going into this one, I’m like, “Listen, I’m still mentally recovering from feeling like I let my dad down in the last Roadblock, so I don’t think I can do this one right now.” If I were the reason we left last in that Roadblock as well, it would’ve been Florence all over again because I would’ve been like, “I really can’t do anything.” Honestly, I don’t regret anything. I feel like everything happened for a reason in the way it happened. It is what it is.

Gold Derby: Why did you choose the camel Detour, which is the more arduous one?

Linton: For me, it was actually not so arduous as the puzzle, to be honest with you, because I’m used to doing work like that. I grew up in the country in rural Jamaica with my grandmother and she had cattle, and I had to be one of those who brought water to cattle, so it was not hard for me. We actually did start with the puzzle though. You didn’t see that in the episode. It was proving to be more difficult, especially because of the flies and the heat exhaustion, so I said, “Let’s switch.” And that’s when we did.

Gold Derby: Interesting. I think that would color things differently had we seen that because a lot of people think the puzzle is easier and you guys maybe would’ve had a chance if you had done the puzzle.

Sharik: Yeah, no, no. Honestly, slide puzzles are just very difficult. It was a lot to go up and down, up and down, bringing water, but to be honest, that water was nice and cold, and it was a hot day. [Laughs] I did not mind it!

Gold Derby: And you saw puppies.

Linton: We saw puppies! Yay!

Sharik: I saw puppies! There were so many. It was so nice.

Gold Derby: You had a very dramatic leg in Florence. Sharik, you wanted to quit. How close were you to actually quitting?

Sharik: Honestly, I think if my dad had been like, “It’s up to you,” I would’ve been like, “I don’t think I can continue.” Context for that episode is very important … and the context is that it was a 16-hour day because it was a Mega Leg. … It was terrible. It took me about two hours to chisel. And the real breaking point was the fact that I felt like I let my dad down. This is the one Roadblock I’ve done and the one time I’ve gotten to prove I am a valuable asset to this team, and I did not. I failed, and that was my biggest fear going into the race. It was something I had to talk to my therapist about: failing on national television. So the fact that it actually happened was so jarring to me, so overwhelming, so overstimulating. I started crying, I started apologizing to my dad — all that you didn’t see on TV. … I was like, “I am not a valuable asset to this team.” I didn’t really feel like I had anything to give at that point. I felt so sad that I let literally one of my favorite people down. It was just a hard pill to swallow. The reason I stayed, though, is because I knew that I needed sleep. I knew I needed a good meal. I knew I needed to lay down a little bit. And I knew that the feelings I was having were temporary. And I knew this is my dad’s dream as much as it is mine, and I didn’t want to let him down again. So I was like, “I’m going to keep going for him because it’s what you do for the people that you love.”

Gold Derby: Linton, I think a lot of people liked how understanding you were of your daughter’s struggles. What was it like as her dad, not just as her fellow racer, watching her go through that and having to encourage her to push through?

Linton: It was tough watching her go through that, especially on national TV. But I was used to Sharik going through something similar before because we’ve known each other since she was born. [Laughs] I knew how to motivate her, to get things done at that point. I was not going to get combative because that does not work with Sharik. I did exactly what worked, which was, “Hey, let’s finish what we started. You can keep complaining, but we’re going to keep going.” At one point, her attitude did change. Again, you don’t see that on TV. We picked up that last item and we had a throng of people in the streets just cheering us on. You could see that her spirit was lifted because we had had so many fans of the race in Florence. And we just finished what we started. I knew she was going to complain, I knew it was not going to be pretty, but I also knew that she was going to continue and she was going to get the work done no matter what.

Gold Derby: Who are you rooting for now?

Linton: Hmm, such an interesting question. [Laughs] I’m not going to get in trouble and say a particular team because we’re friends with all the teams. So we’re rooting for every single one of them. We’re friends.

Sharik: See, he’s done media training. He’s a pro. [Laughs] He knows what to say. Absolutely, we love all the teams. We’re excited to see the rest of the race since obviously we weren’t there. We are so excited to see how everyone does.

