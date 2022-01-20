‘The Amazing Race’: Phil Keoghan teases Akbar & Sheri Cook elimination before asking ‘do you want to keep going?’ [WATCH]

Phil Keoghan toyed with the emotions of Akbar Cook, Sr. & Sheri Cook by letting them think they were eliminated on Wednesday’s episode of “The Amazing Race.” The married educators from New Jersey were certain they were going home after Sheri’s fear of heights left her stranded in the mountains far longer than any of her rivals at the Roadblock challenge. Watch the video above to hear Akbar & Sheri’s regrets about Leg 4 and the relief they felt when Phil finally confirmed they would continue.

“On the cart going up she couldn’t even look outside and my husbandly instincts should have kicked in,” Akbar told Phil at the pit stop. A Roadblock can only be completed by one member of each team, so why did Sheri decide to scale up and down a mountainside if she has acrophobia? “I’m really afraid of heights,” she admitted. “It was hard finding my footing. I have very large feet. I was scared that if I made one wrong step that I would fall. But I know his feet are huge. It was really hard, but I’m glad I took that challenge.”

Sheri broke down in tears as Phil confirmed, “You’re still in this race.” When asked if they would like to continue, Sheri was adamant, “We’re going to keep going, Phil.” Akbar added, “I wanted her to leave it all on the court. We’re basketball players. I guess she did leave it on the court.”

The saving grace for this married pair of former college athletes was their ability to learn choreography at the Detour challenge. While the Cooks sailed through a flag-twirling routine, Arun & Natalia Kumar and Michael Norwood & Moe Badger struggled at a belt station which required them to punch holes in a belt and insert jewels to tell a story. It was ultimately the singing police officer team of Michael and Moe that got eliminated. The powerhouse duo of Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris won their second leg of the season and $2,500 each. Episode 5 of “The Amazing Race” will air on Wednesday, January 26 at 9/8c on CBS.

