‘The Amazing Race’ preview: Teams rejoice as frontrunners Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris struggle at Detour [WATCH]

After finishing in first place for the third time last week, “The Amazing Race” frontrunners Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris may finally face a challenge that derails their perfect run. Previews for Episode 6 show the powerhouse duo struggling at the Detour while contemplating whether or not they should switch tasks. Other teams rejoice as the best friends begin to panic over possible elimination in “Say Cheese.” The sixth episode airs Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

“Dude this is going to take forever,” Dusty says while Ryan waits for milk to curdle at a cheese-making station. “This mule thing might not be a bad idea. All we’re doing is saddling a mule and riding it down.” Ryan remains calm and tells the cameras, “Right now we’re dealing with Dusty’s madness of thinking we should switch and not knowing if this is going to work out. I feel like it’s smarter just to stay.”

In another clip, teams look thrilled by Ryan and Dusty’s struggle. “I’m hoping that they are just in their heads right now,” says Cayla Platt while Kim Holderness throws her head back laughing. Finally, we see the duo looking frazzled as they jump onto their transportation device while Dusty yells, “Punch it!” and host Phil Keoghan teases the teammates “scramble to catch up.”

Ryan spent 10 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted for a murder he did not commit in his hometown of Columbia, Missouri. He was awarded $11 million from a civil rights lawsuit after a judge threw out his conviction in 2013. Other teams still racing for the $1 million prize are Akbar Cook Sr. & Sheridan Cook, Lulu & Lala Gonzalez, Kim & Penn Holderness, Arun & Natalia Kumar and Raquel Moore & Cayla Platt.

