‘The Amazing Race’s’ Rich and Dom on that sculpting meltdown: ‘Being a motivational speaker does not mean you’re perfect’

The good news: Rich Kuo and Dom Jones celebrated their third anniversary on “The Amazing Race 34.” The bad news: They got eliminated on the Mega Leg in Wednesday’s episode. After arriving last at the chiseling Roadblock, Dom imploded before she even started, under the impression that racers had to sculpt a statue from scratch instead of just knocking plaster off an encased statue. She declared,”I can’t do this,” and wanted to take the four-hour penalty until Rich talked her out of it. The motivational speakers nearly survived as Linton and Sharik also had a rough leg, but errors at the Detour cost them.

We caught up with the couple to discuss the Roadblock debacle, if Dom was serious about taking the penalty and more.

Gold Derby: That was quite an anniversary for you guys. What was it like watching the episode?

Rich: I was very grateful. … And of course, we knew we were going to be eliminated, but overall, I’m so happy that we got to see us — a lot of the human elements of who we are and being human in general.

Dom: We were at the back of the pack to start the Mega Leg, so we were in the third group [to leave] on our third-year anniversary on Leg 3, so it seemed very appropriate. [Laughs] It was really cool to watch it back and reflect back on the things that we went through. Of course, beyond it being super beautiful, being together, growing together on that journey and teaching us the lessons that we needed to learn for us as human beings, it meant so much to us.

Gold Derby: Do you know how far behind you were at the end?

Rich: We definitely knew we were behind because we got lost a little bit, certain parts took us longer, but I’m really happy with how we did, considering everything else that happened. Honestly, the proudest I’d been the whole race was when my baby did the sculpting. It seemed like such an impossible task for her, but she pushed through. What we didn’t see on camera, everything she went through was such a journey, and it was such a great representation of us and how we have to go through our journey in life and overcome our hardships and challenges. That was beautiful.

Dom: And he talked me through it, just like he’s talking now. [Laughs]

Gold Derby: Dom, what happened there? I’m sure you’re well aware that a lot of fans find it ironic that you, being a motivational speaker, was quick to say, “I can’t do this.” So what happened when you got there and you saw that block?

Dom: Yeah, totally. We saw the block and I was completely under the assumption that we had to artistically carve out this piece of god-like Michelangelo. And I’m like, “Really?! They expect us to do this?” At that point, because we were driving and had gotten a little bit lost, you already feel a little bit winded and exhausted. I’m looking at a brick, and in my head, I’m like, “If this is what they’re asking me to do, I know I’m not a sculpting person.” But I did see everyone else with their busts and I’m like, “Is everyone an artist and I just don’t know it?” [Laughs] But I got to a point where I hit it and read the clue — again, read the clue, right, babe? — the clue says, “Break it out.” And I’m like “Oh.” You can even see me on camera saying it. So I broke it out and we were the last ones to leave. To be completely honest with you, I was going through a lot at the time. My biological grandmother was unfortunately passing away while I was on the show. I was processing through maybe her not being there when I went back home. … That’s why when I said, “I don’t know why this is so hard,” I was realizing that it was difficult because I was processing so much internally. And sculpting this thing and know that it’s a representation of that I am imperfect, but I can get through this too. It was a lot, but it was cathartic. [Laughs]

Gold Derby: So you genuinely thought everyone else knew how to sculpt a statue and they were sculpting that from scratch and they all happened to be identical?

Dom: Honestly, I did! And a lot of people don’t understand that … being a motivational speaker does not mean you’re perfect. You know what I mean? The whole point is sharing vulnerability and openness. And despite our challenges and our pains and still feeling at times we don’t want to keep doing, we keep pushing because we strive to believe. We strive to keep going. So that is really what it’s about. It’s about coming together and showing that no one is free from suffering, but we get to push through no matter what.

Gold Derby: How serious were you about taking the four-hour penalty?

Dom: How serious was I? I didn’t want to do it, honestly. He said to me, “If we take it, we’re out. We can’t do that.” And I’m realizing I can’t do that, I’m gonna have to really have to do this. That’s when my brain started to logistically thinking and I looked at the clue. So I didn’t want to take it.

Rich: And I was not gonna let her take it. [Laughs] She could believe all she wants. I was like, “Boo, I believe in you. You got this.” I knew she could do it. I knew in my heart that she could do it. It was such a journey. I was sitting there, like, “You know what? This is the most valuable part of the entire race for me. Even if we don’t win or get eliminated, I’m so happy that I get to be right here, such a beautiful view.”

Dom: And I really couldn’t have done it without you. He pushed me through. That’s another thing about “The Amazing Race.” It’s about relationships. He helped me. He’s like the sugar to my coffee.

Gold Derby: Rich, we saw you meditate. What were you trying to manifest?

Rich: I was manifesting that she would complete it. It’s just about sending positivity. That’s to Dom and to each other, the world. One thing about this season was everyone was super supportive. There wasn’t a lot of nastiness or drama. … We as a cast, on the first episode, we started building that camaraderie and support.

Dom: I meditated as well when he did the Ducati. That is how we connect spiritually to one another and we allow kind of our higher selves to do some legwork and that’s what we do in our everyday lives — to work together.

Gold Derby: You guys had some other issues, such driving to get there. You were last and you had trouble navigating because you were using your senses. Did you get lost?

Rich: That was a very interesting journey. In real life, Dom is the better navigator than I am, but in a foreign country, things kind of flipped. In that little scene that you saw, the streets were super confusing, but I had a general idea of which general direction to go in and I couldn’t remember all the street names off the top of my head, but I thought if we keep going this way, we’ll be good.

Dom: It was at that point when he said he was trusting his senses, that was when we were actually able to find the location. … I was very happy and proud of him because his senses guided us to where we needed to go.

Gold Derby: At the Detour, did you know Linton and Sharik were behind you completing their Detour?

Dom: We didn’t know. We were not aware that they were there. If you notice in the episode, they were behind us and we did not even see them! We said to each other last night, “O-M-G.” Had we seen them, I would’ve spun up in fairy dust and felt like, “Oh, my goodness! We’re still in this!” … Looking back, it was late and it was quiet. So if you weren’t looking, you probably didn’t see them.

Gold Derby: Yeah, because sometimes it’s just editing to make the last two teams seem closer than they are, but you were actually in the same place at the same time.

Dom: We really were. We were looking at the table and they were doing the other Detour, and we were so focused on getting it right that we didn’t notice them there. And we wanted to run our own race, but at that point, to see them, it would’ve helped us out a lot. We did not know they were struggling in the way that they were and we absolutely adore them so much. Team Jamaica!

Gold Derby: You guys also went back to look at the fashions again. Do you think if you had just stayed there and tried to do trial and error, you would’ve finished it before they did?

Rich: I would say this is where we love each other and we have varying opinions. I’m a numbers person. I’m like, “OK. I know there are way too many permutations here of possibilities. We could do 200 more takes to get this. Let’s just go back. It’s a sure, guaranteed way.” Dom felt in her heart we were getting close.

Dom: Yeah, I felt like had we stayed, we would’ve possibly gotten through that leg and continued on. Hindsight is 20/20. And I often say to him, “We learned our lesson. We saw where we made our errors.” But at the same time, we’re so grateful for how far we got into the race as well.

Gold Derby: Why did you choose fashion? Both Detours seemed evenly matched because you were walking around.

Dom: Exactly. It was interesting. We almost chose the window Detour. In fact, we were en route to do it, but we thought it would be too difficult to find these restaurants. That’s what we assumed. In my opinion, we didn’t really think it through, so we went with the fashion. The fashion, actually, unless you had a great photographic memory, it is tough. You had to go to those locations and run back to decipher everything. Looking back, the window one, we would’ve finished that a lot faster.

Gold Derby: Who are you rooting for?

Rich: I think we’re kind of rooting for a little bit of a lot of people. [Laughs]

Dom: I know some people might be like, “What?!” But we’re people who really believe everyone on the show is absolutely fabulous. We genuinely feel that way. It was a race, but It really was about our journey. We really are excited about everyone’s journey and we’re excited to see who takes it home.

Rich: That’s what it’s about. It’s about honoring each individual or each couple’s journey. That’s what makes it’s special.

Dom: And that’s why for us it’s about Team Love and Light at the end of the day because the world needs more love and more light so that we are not so divided and more united.

