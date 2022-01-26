‘The Amazing Race’: Could powerhouse duo Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris face elimination after episode 5’s ‘savage’ Detour? [WATCH]

Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris have been a dominant force on Season 33 of “The Amazing Race,” but could tonight’s Detour finally end their hot streak? The powerhouse duo has placed either first or second in each of the four legs so far, but early previews for Episode 5 show the best friends struggling to carry their nuts and wine up a “Stairway to Heaven” in Switzerland. Could these two finally have a brush with elimination? The fifth episode airs Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

“Our thought process was, there’s nothing mental about it,” Dusty says in the clip. “It’s go collect a few things and deliver things. If you can take mental things out of it completely, we’re in our wheelhouse. When it’s physical, this is where we take people over.” After picking up some chestnuts to deliver to a cocktail party, the pair realizes the soiree is at the top of Salita Degli Angioli. They must get their by climbing up the exhaustive “Stairway to Heaven.”

“It was maddening!” Dusty exclaims. Ryan adds, “There was a little hesitation there. I can run up mountains and that had me like, ‘Should we not do it?'” As they begin their trek up the staircase, Ryan can be heard saying, “Putting the calves to work,” before Dusty chimes in, “Dude, this is going to be savage.”

Ryan spent 10 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted for a murder he did not commit in his hometown of Columbia, Missouri. He was awarded $11 million from a civil rights lawsuit after a judge threw out his conviction in 2013. Other teams still racing for the $1 million prize are Akbar Cook Sr. & Sheridan Cook, Lulu & Lala Gonzalez, Kim & Penn Holderness, Arun & Natalia Kumar and Raquel Moore & Cayla Platt. Host Phil Keoghan eliminated singing police officers Michael Norwood & Moe Badger for the second time last week.

