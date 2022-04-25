Box office: ‘The Bad Guys’ comes out on top of a surprisingly competitive weekend

It was another rough and tumble weekend at the box office with three new wide releases for the first time in a couple months. DreamWorks Animation’s “The Bad Guys” took on Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” and Nicholas Cage in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

Although DreamWorks has long been one of the top animation houses not under the Disney umbrella, it was never thought that “The Bad Guys” – a rare non-sequel for DWA – would do the kind of business those movies used to do, i.e. $40 to 50 million or more. After making $1.1 million in Thursday previews, the animated heist comedy, featuring the voices of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, and Zazie Beetz, got a nice bump to win on Friday with $8 million. Ultimately, it also won the weekend with an estimated $24 million, DWA’s best non-sequel opening since “Captain Underpants” in 2017. It also received an “A” CinemaScore, which means that family audiences that went out to see “The Bad Guys” enjoyed it as much as the critics that made the movie “Certified Fresh” at Rotten Tomatoes.

With that out of the way, the even bigger horse race was for second place between “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” with the latter making just $110,000 more than the former on Friday. Despite that, ”Sonic 2” took second place with an estimated $15.2 million to the $14 million for “Fantastic Beasts,” a massive 67% drop for the latter to bring its total to $67.1 million in North America. Adding in the $38.3 million it made overseas this weekend, the “Harry Potter” prequel has made $200 million globally, which doesn’t look great for there ever being a fourth movie. By comparison, “Sonic 2” has now grossed $145.8 million domestically after three weeks.

Eggers’ “The Northman” went into the weekend with a stellar cast that included Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and Eggers returnee Willem Dafoe, as well as solid reviews with 89% at Rotten Tomatoes. It did the best of the three new movies in terms of Thursday previews, taking in $1.3 million, which was then added into its Friday take of $5 million. “The Northman” took fourth place with a solid $12 million, although its “B” CinemaScore doesn’t bode well for long legs.

“Massive Talent” always seemed like it might be the outlier of the weekend. Released by Lionsgate into 3,036 theaters, the comedy vehicle for Cage to essentially play a version of himself, was below the other two new movies in previews, taking in just $835,000. It wound up with $3 million on Friday and a pitiful $7.2 million for the weekend to take fifth place.

A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” continues to be the spring’s biggest breakout hit, taking sixth place with $5.4 million, down just 13% from last weekend, with almost $27 million grossed so far.

It was followed in seventh place by Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s “The Lost City,” which also had a minimal 30% drop to add $4.4 million to its $85.4 million domestic take.

Next Friday, there's only one new wide release, Liam Neeson's revenge thriller "Memory."