‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ will bring filmmaker Martin McDonagh back to the Oscars

For nearly eight years, the name Martin McDonagh was synonymous with the West End and Broadway, where he was regularly praised for his work as a playwright. He then won his first Oscar for his live action short “Six Shooter” in 2006, and that would be a fine benchmark that proved McDonagh was ready to take his talent from stage to screen. Now he’s back in the awards discussion thanks to Searchlight Pictures’ “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Four years after “Six Shooter,” McDonagh directed his debut feature, “In Bruges,” starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleason. Months after premiering at Sundance, Farrell would win a Golden Globe for his performance, while McDonagh received another Oscar nomination, this time for his Best Original Screenplay. (The British Academy rewarded McDonagh with a BAFTA for said screenplay.)

Although McDonagh’s second feature, “Seven Psychopaths,” came and went without much notice in 2012, he followed that with his 2017 dramedy “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which really blew away both audiences and Academy Awards members alike.

Once again, McDonagh’s cast received much of the accolades, with Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell both winning Oscars in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor categories. But this time, McDonagh received two nominations himself, one for his original screenplay and the second for producing the movie that would receive a Best Picture nomination. The film received three BAFTAs for Best Film, Best British Film, and Best Original Screenplay, while McDonagh was nominated for the film’s direction. McDonagh also won two Golden Globes, as it won the top prize for Best Film Drama, and again, another for his screenplay.

McDonagh’s new film “The Banshees of Inisherin” returns him to Ireland, and reunites him with Farrell and Gleason, playing very different roles as Pádraic and Colm, the best of friends who have a sudden and unexpected falling out when Gleason’s character no longer wants to be friends.

As with “Three Billboards,” “Banshees” is a terrific showcase for McDonagh’s cast, but Farrell has quite a bit more competition in the lead actor category than Gleason, who could very well coast into an Oscar that will be seen as a career win. (Of note, Farrell was honored with Best Actor when the movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival over Gold Derby favorite Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” while McDonagh’s screenplay won that award over Todd Field’s “TÁR” screenplay.)

Also of note is Kerry Condon’s performance as Pádraic’s sister Siobhan. She could very easily get into the Best Supporting Actress category, which would mean “Banshees” would receive three acting nominations, the same as “Three Billboards.”

What’s important is that McDonagh has made another unforgettable dark comedy that’s likely to get him more kudos, including another nomination for his original screenplay. “Banshees” is also very likely to get into the Best Picture race, since it has already proven so popular on the festival circuit. As of now, Gold Derby odds has McDonagh’s movie in third place for Original Screenplay and in fifth place for Best Picture.

McDonagh’s long-time collaborator Carter Burwell could also get third Oscar nomination for his distinctive score, and other important below-the-line contributors to Banshees include Oscar-winning editor Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (“Sound of Metal”) and cinematographer Ben Davis, who received a number of British awards nominations but failed to convert those into an Oscar nomination.

In other words, “The Banshees of Inisherin” is already being considered a real Oscar player this season as a solid follow-up to “Three Billboards,” even if being set in Ireland might make it a difficult choice for Oscar voters, who mostly ignored Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” only rewarding him with an Oscar for his Best Original Screenplay.

“Banshees” will hit select theaters on Friday, October 21.

