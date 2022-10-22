‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ reviews: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson ‘let if fly’ in Martin McDonagh’s Oscar contender

Six weeks after its September premiere at the Venice Film Festival, “The Banshees of Inisherin” has been released in theaters nationwide. The picture was written and directed by Martin McDonagh, who won a Best Live Action Short Film Oscar for “Six Shooter” in 2004 and went on to receive three more bids for penning “In Bruges” (2008) and for both writing and producing Best Picture nominee “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017).

“Banshees” reunites McDonagh with his “In Bruges” stars, Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell and Emmy winner Brendan Gleeson. Farrell looks poised to receive his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor after taking home the prize in Venice. He plays Pádraic, a man shocked to find out his drinking buddy, Colm (Gleeson), no longer wishes to speak to him. Gleeson currently ranks second in our Best Supporting Actor Oscar odds, while McDonagh sits in sixth place for Best Director, third for Best Original Screenplay and fourth for Best Picture.

The comedy received a fifteen-minute standing ovation from the audience in Venice and currently holds a remarkable 99% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So what are some of those critics saying?

Glenn Kenny of RogerEbert.com writes, “One thing I didn’t have on my lifetime cinematic bingo card—and I bet it is not on yours either—was Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson become the 21st century’s answer to Laurel and Hardy.” The actors, most recently seen together in “In Bruges,” continue to their incredible chemistry. Kenny goes on to add that the film “serves as a handy metaphor for Ireland’s Civil War at that time, but the movie works best when it doesn’t foreground that metaphor.” The actors are especially praised. “They let it fly; Farrell does some of his best acting with his furrowed eyebrows; Gleeson has a glare that’s both a death-ray and an enigma.”

Adam Solomons of AwardsWatch gives the film a B+ rating but notes that there is a lot to be praised in the film. “But as McDonagh films go, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ is remarkably temperate. It lacks — intentionally — the sharp bite of ‘In Bruges’ or the moralisms of ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.’ Praising the film as a dark comedy worth watching, the film also has a secret weapon: Barry Keoghan. “Keoghan’s livewire performance is among the best parts of Banshees. It is becoming the case that his acting is often a highlight in whatever he’s in.”

Stephanie Zacharek of TIME Magazine begins by stating that the film “feels fresher and less forced than most of the writer-director’s recent work, and the key to its pleasures and heartbreak can be summed up thus: Colin Farrell and a miniature donkey.” Farrell is praised as is his co-star. “Gleeson is terrific, as always, and though his Colm is brutish as a tree stump, his suffering pours off him like a mysterious vapor…But this is Farrell’s movie: he gives what is surely one of the best performances of the year.”

Rex Reed of Observer writes, “After a sojourn to America in Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri, I’m thrilled [McDonagh] returned to his Celtic home base, introducing his eager followers to a whole new set of Irish eccentrics, and reunited with his In Bruges star, Colin Farrell, who gives the best performance of his career and won the Best Actor prize at the recent Venice Film Festival for his meticulous efforts. I consider Banshees nothing short of a marvel.”

