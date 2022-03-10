‘The Batman’ cast spotlight: How have none of these actors been nominated for Oscars?

Matt Reeves’s “The Batman” opened on March 4, giving people a chance to see the amazing cast he was able to put together to reinvent DC Comics’ Dark Knight in a new and novel, yet still appropriately nocturnal way. The crazy thing about this cast, though, is that not a single one of the main actors has ever been nominated for an Academy Award, although their work in “The Batman” is certainly going to bring them more attention over the next several months. (SPOILER ALERT here for anyone who hasn’t yet seen “The Batman” though I’m going to try to talk around any twists or turns in the movie, of which there are many.)

Beginning with the new Batman/Bruce Wayne, Robert Pattinson has come a long way since his role as Edward Cullen in the “Twilight Saga,” which amassed $3.3 billion worldwide over the course of five movies. Pattinson starred in that franchise with Kristen Stewart, who finally received her very first Oscar nomination last month for “Spencer,” but Pattinson has also been doing his fair share of prestige films since leaving “Twilight.”

Consider some of the critically-lauded auteur filmmakers Pattinson has worked with in the last decade like David Cronenberg (“Cosmopolis” and “Maps to the Stars”), the Safdie Brothers (“Good Time”), Robert Eggers (“The Lighthouse”), James Gray (“The Lost City of Z”), Australian filmmaker David Michôd (“The Rover” and “The King”), French art house fave Claire Denis (“High Life”), and Christopher Nolan (“Tenet”) — most of those were starring roles too. It’s interesting to see the different directions of Pattinson’s career over the past 10 years since the “Twilight” finale now that he’s back making a big studio blockbuster again.

Pattinson’s performance in “The Batman” is suitably moody, even quite emo at times, although we don’t necessarily see him as Bruce Wayne as much as his masked vigilante alter-ego. Even so, his chemistry with Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle aka Catwoman adds new dimensions to the relationship between those classic comic frenemies/lovers as we see how they differ in their approach to Gotham’s criminal element.

Kravitz certainly has the pedigree for awards, being the daughter of two successful stars (Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz and Emmy nominee Lisa Bonet). Kravitz’s take on Selina Kyle follows many great actresses, from Julie Newmar, Emmy nominee Lee Meriweather, and Daytime Emmy winner and Tony nomimee Eartha Kitt in the campy ‘60s “Batman” show, to Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (1992’s “Batman Returns”) and Oscar winners Halle Berry (2004’s “Catwoman”) and Anne Hathaway (2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises”). (But the less we talk about Berry’s “Catwoman,” probably the better.) So Catwoman’s leather boots are certainly tough to fill, but Kravitz has stepped up her game with a character who is more involved in Batman’s business than any previous Catwoman. As one of the most prominent women in the Bat-verse, Kravitz does a fine job handling her many different emotions, as well as her connections to Gotham’s underworld.

One of the most striking performances of the movie comes from Paul Dano as the Riddler. Many might be surprised Dano hasn’t yet gotten the Oscar attention that’s been so well deserved, having gone toe-to-toe with Daniel Day-Lewis in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “There Will Be Blood” (2007), for which Lewis won the second award in his Oscar triptych. Many felt that Dano’s performance as Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson in “Love and Mercy” (2014) should have gotten more awards attention too (he earned Critics Choice and Indie Spirit noms, but not Oscar). Dano was a part of the SAG Awards ensemble win for “Little Miss Sunshine,” but since then he has only been nominated by the guild once more, as part of the cast of Steve McQueen’s Oscar-winning “12 Years a Slave” for his truly awful (his character, not his performance) role in that movie.

Dano’s Riddler is a performance that ably straddles the line between his turns as Wilson and his often manic Paul/Eli Sunday in “There Will be Blood,” because it’s a character that frequently comes across as maniacal, at least at first, but then transforms into someone more passive but fully cognizant of his destructive actions. Even if Dano’s performance in “The Batman” isn’t recognized by the academy, he still has Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” out later this year, in which Dano plays a version of Spielberg’s real-life father.

One of the more darkly comedic (emphasis on the “dark”) roles in “The Batman” is Colin Farrell’s portrayal of Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot aka The Penguin, a performance that requires a lot of prosthetic makeup and accent work to transform him into the portly and severely scarred owner of the Iceberg Lounge where Gotham’s elite, mostly criminal element congregate.

Like with Dano, it’s surprising that Farrell has never even been nominated for an Oscar, even though he’s been involved in so many movies that have gotten Oscar attention like Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Lobster” (2016) for which Farrell did receive a Golden Globe nomination. That was a few years after winning the Globe for his performance in the comedy “In Bruges” (2008). Both of those movies earned Oscar bids for writing, but nothing else. Farrell is quite beloved in his homeland, though, being a regular nominee at the Irish Film and Television Awards, for which he won an Audience Award nearly 20 years ago but none for his individual performances as of yet. He’s also been nominated for three European Film Awards and a couple of British Independent Film Awards, but still no Oscar nom.

A legendary character actor who has worked multiple times with Spike Lee and the Coen Brothers, and a Primetime Emmy winner for guesting on “Monk,” John Turturro plays Carmine Falcone, the worst of the worst when it comes to Gotham’s crime element, a murderous mob boss and drug lord of the highest order who has connections to Bruce Wayne and The Riddler’s past that makes up the crux of “The Batman’s” plot.

Another lowlife we meet in the movie is the corrupt District Attorney Gil Colson, played by Peter Sarsgaard (actually a really nice guy in real life). Unlike wife Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sarsgaard has never been nominated for an Oscar, even though he has given so many great performances. This was especially the case with his mid-2000s movies, “Shattered Glass” (2003) and “Kinsey” (2004), both of which earned Sarsgaard Indie Spirit nominations. “The Batman” is not Sarsgaard’s first work in a comic book movie, but like “Catwoman,” it’s probably best we don’t remind anyone of “Green Lantern” either.

And let’s not forget Jeffrey Wright as lawman James Gordon. His awards pedigree is impressive, including a Tony and an Emmy for “Angels in America.” He has appeared in Oscar-contending movies “Ali” (2001), “Syriana” (2005), “The Ides of March” (2011), “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” (2011), and “No Time to Die” (2021), in addition to films by Oscar nominees and winners like Jonathan Demme (2004’s “The Manchurian Candidate”), Steven Soderbergh (2019’s “The Laundromat”), and Wes Anderson (2021’s “The French Dispatch”). But no Oscar nominations have come his way either. Andy Serkis has been left out by the academy too. He plays Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred in this film and quite possibly came close to making history at the Oscars with his motion-capture performance as Gollum in the “Lord of the Rings” movies (2001-2003).

