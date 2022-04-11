‘The Batman’ will be available on HBO Max this month

Matt Reeves’ superhero crime thriller “The Batman” proved to be a massive success both critically, and commercially. The film – written by Reeves and Peter Craig – managed to pull in a whopping $735.2 million at the box office so far, making it the highest grossing film of the year.

But soon, “The Batman” will debut in the homes of HBO Max subscribers. On Monday, it was confirmed that “The Batman” will officially be available to stream starting Monday, April 18. The film will also air on linear HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8:00 PM ET.

“The Batman” follows the titular hero (Robert Pattinson) during his second year of fighting crime who pursues the Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

The film stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

Reeves (“The Planet of the Apes” franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel served as executive producers.

