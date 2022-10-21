‘The Bear’ poised to blaze into awards race in a big way at Golden Globes

FX’s “The Bear” has seemingly emerged as a potential awards season juggernaut that is poised to begin its campaign at the 2023 Golden Globes. Released on June 23, the comedy stars Jeremy Allen White of ”Shameless” fame, as his character Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto struggles to run his late brother’s Chicago beef shop. The natural chaos that one would expect to accompany a fast paced-restaurant and its day to day operations comes through in blazes, but it’s the juxtaposition of the ardor and earnest growth that the characters show that has critics and audiences singing the series’ praises.

Glen Weldon, NPR Arts Desk writer, calls the show “smart, funny, raw, tense, warm but not sentimental and, most of all, real” and goes on to say it “knows exactly what it’s doing, and does it exceedingly well.” This is the comprehensive opinion surrounding the series, which has allowed “The Bear” and its performers to remain in the zeitgeist as we inch closer to nomination morning.

The cast has certainly shown that they have staying power, with the warm reception White and co-star Ayo Edebiri (who geniusly portrays Sydney, Carmy’s overqualified sous chef) received at the 2022 Emmys ceremony when the two presented Best Drama Directing. It was a reaction akin to the one Jennifer Coolidge received at the 2021 Emmys, when she presented the Best Comedy Actor category. Coolidge went on to win the Emmy the following year, so if we were to draw any parallels, White and Edebiri seem to be on the right track.

“The Bear” has the potential to be a large player across several Golden Globes categories, most notably Best Comedy Series and TV Comedy Actor. The show currently sits in the fourth place slot in our combined odds, with White holding down a comfortable third, behind Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Bill Hader (”Barry”).

There is also a possibility that Edebiri could have a go at TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress, though that field boasts some pretty stiff competition with Sheryl Lee Ralph (Emmy winner for “Abbot Elementary”) leading the race, followed by Lesley Manville (for the third iteration of Princess Margaret in “The Crown”), Hannah Einbinder ( as Ava Daniels in “Hacks,” presuming she stays in this category), Patricia Arquette (portraying Harmony Cobel in “Severance”) and Rhea Seehorn (as Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul”). The category opened up with the recent changes that were announced, separating Limited Series/TV Movie supporting actors from Drama/Comedy supporting actors. This may be the shake up Edebiri needs to sneak in as a first-time nominee.

On the TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor side, a campaign for Ebon Moss-Bachrach isn’t completely out of the question. Providing a source of conflict and comic relief, Moss-Bachrach’s performance as Richie, the restaurant’s overzealous manager, is a definite standout. He currently sits at number eight in our combined odds, but if the Hollywood Foreign Press Association goes all in on “The Bear,” he could easily be swept along for the ride.

Being the fresh new show in the ether can often pay off in a big way at the Globes. We’ve seen shows like “Hacks,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Atlanta” be awarded for their freshman seasons in the TV Comedy/Musical categories, and “The Bear” is one of two (along with “Abbott Elementary”) freshman series predicted in our combined odds. With the presumed frontrunner “Ted Lasso” no longer meeting the deadline to qualify this season, several key categories are up for grabs, which could spell likely success for “The Bear” at the Golden Globes, and other ceremonies down the road.

