Breakout FX series ‘The Bear’ grabs Season 2 renewal

FX has said “yes, chef” to a second season of Christopher Storer’s acclaimed half-hour comedy-drama, “The Bear.” The breakout summer series was renewed on Thursday for Season 2 following the success of its first season. All episodes of “The Bear” are currently streaming on Hulu.

The first season – which debuted on June 23 – has garnered a perfect 100% approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes among critics, and a 92% rating from audiences, with many positive reviews raving about the performances and story.

The show follows a young chef (Jeremy Allen White of “Shameless” fame) who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run the family restaurant following the death by suicide of his brother (played in an impressive guest turn by Jon Bernthal).

“‘The Bear’ has exceeded our wildest creative, critical, and commercial expectations,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier in a statement. “We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on Season 2.”

“We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to ‘The Bear’ in 2023,” added Storer and Calo in a joint statement announcing the pickup Thursday.

Critics have raved about “The Bear,” which will be eligible for consideration at the 2023 Emmy Awards. Season 2 does not have an air date or even production start scheduled.

