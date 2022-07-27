The Big Apple has its big chance in ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition and shocking reveal [WATCH]

Night 8 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on July 26 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for the eighth week of round 1 auditions. Every now and then an act chooses to present their talent in costume, never revealing their human face to the judges — such was not entirely the case with The Big Apple, the stand up comedian apple from NYC. Watch the full audition in the video above to see the apple’s shocking reveal.

Closing out the eighth night of auditions, The Big Apple took the stage as the fourth comic of the night after Simon had been a dissenting no vote to the previous three. During its set, Apple made the worst apple puns — “bad apple,” “forbidden fruit,” “an apple a day” — and earned very quick red X buzzers from Heidi, Howie and Sofia. Simon did his best to hold out for some funny jokes, but eventually hit his buzzer as well. The rejection made Apple sick, falling to its knees to vomit.

The vomiting revealed the human within Apple slithering out of its mouth as not any old worm, but Sethward the Worm! Sethward, if you can remember, is a costumed comedy act that has auditioned many previous times. The reveal was both surprising and horrifying to a panel of judges that have always rejected him from advancing. This time Sethward wanted to dance, but without arms and legs had to wiggle his way into a messy attempt at “doing the worm.” Terry tried to help at first, but later decided to drag Sethward off stage, but because of his strength ended up pulling off the bottom half of his worm costume, revealing a new surprise — Sethward’s secrets! Terry chased Sethward off stage, but not quickly enough — the damage was done.

How much did YOU like Sethward’s audition this season and do you think they should come back again? Sound off on them and the rest of the new season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.