‘The Bodyguard’ returns to theaters 30 years after Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner made history

In celebration of 30 years of “The Bodyguard,” the timeless classic returns to the big screen for a special two-day fan event on November 6 and November 9.

In her spectacular film debut, Whitney Houston plays Rachel Marron, a music/movie superstar at her peak. Fans want to see her. Hear her. Touch her. But one wants to kill her – and that’s where security expert Frank Farmer, played by Kevin Costner, comes in. Farmer is a professional who never lets his guard down. Rachel has always been in control of her glamorous life. Each expects to be in charge. What they don’t expect is to fall in love. Written by Lawrence Kasdan and directed by Mick Jackson, “The Bodyguard” has it all: Suspense. Thrills. Romance. Peril. Passion. And the shining brilliance of two great stars.

SEE ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ trailer: First look at Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston [WATCH]

Costner first became aware a script for “The Bodyguard” was floating around Hollywood while he was on the set of his 1985 western, “Silverado.” In fact, it had been rumored the film was originally supposed to star Barbra Streisand and Steve McQueen, but the movie just kept falling through the cracks. Alas, Costner got ahold of it and despite industry executives pushing him in different directions, the Oscar winner demanded Houston be his co-star.

The pop singer had released three multi-platinum albums and scored nine #1 singles to that point, but she was not an actress. Sure, she had a couple brief stints on sit-coms like “Gimme a Break” and “Silver Spoons,” but it was a far cry from a film role opposite one of the world’s biggest movie stars fresh off his Oscar-winning masterpiece “Dances with Wolves.” So Houston turned Costner down. Patient and persistent, the “Field of Dreams” star finally convinced the songstress he wouldn’t allow her to fail.

Well, fail she did not. Despite mixed reviews, the thriller grossed $411 million worldwide, which at the time of its release made it the 10th highest-grossing film of all time. The movie’s soundtrack also became a cultural phenomenon, selling 45 million units worldwide and going on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year. The lead single, “I Will Always Love You,” was penned by country legend Dolly Parton 20 years prior. She was so flabbergasted when she first heard Houston’s rendition, she nearly crashed her car.

SEE ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 trailer: Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly are red-hot awards contenders

“I was shot so full of adrenaline and energy, I had to pull off, because I was afraid that I would wreck, so I pulled over quick as I could to listen to that whole song,” Parton told Oprah Winfrey in a 2020 interview. “I could not believe how she did that. I mean, how beautiful it was that my little song had turned into that, so that was a major, major thing.”

Houston’s rendition would go on to win Record of the Year and Best Pop Female Vocal at the Grammys, but because it was not an original song, it was ineligible for the Oscars. Still, “I Have Nothing” and “Run to You” were both nominated at the 65th Academy Awards, losing to “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin.” Houston, who had given birth just three weeks before the ceremony, asked her friend Natalie Cole to sing the two power ballads in her place.

Houston’s success in “The Bodyguard” made her one of the most bankable singers at the box office. Her follow-up “Waiting to Exhale” (1995) alongside Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine and Lela Rochon grossed $81 million worldwide, a groundbreaking feat for an all-female-led African-American cast. By 1996 Houston had become the highest paid Black actress in Hollywood, earning $10 million to star in “The Preacher’s Wife” opposite Denzel Washington.

Houston died on February 11, 2012 in Beverly Hills at the age of 48. A film adaptation of her life titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” starring Naomi Ackie will be released on December 21, 2022. Costner, 67, currently executive produces and stars in the hit TV drama “Yellowstone” on Paramount.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions