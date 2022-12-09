Apple debuts first trailer for ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse’ [Watch]

Apple TV+ released the trailer for its upcoming animated short “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse,” an adaptation of the 2019 bestseller from Charlie Mackesy, which won the Book of the Year award from British chain Waterstones. Its debut on December 25 positions it well for nominations in the Best Animated Short Oscar race.

The children’s fable was produced by J.J. Abrams and Cara Speller, a producer on “Ant-Man” and “Rocket & Groot” animated series, as well as “Love, Death, & Robots.” Woody Harrelson is an executive producer.

The voice cast includes Jude Coward Nicoll (the boy), Tom Hollander (the mole), Idris Elba (the fox), and Gabriel Byrne (the horse). Peter Baynton, whose work in visual effects includes the beloved “Paddington 2,” is the co-director alongside Mackesy. Jon Croker, credited with “additional material” for “Paddington 2,” plus a co-writing credit on the quite good Netflix horror pic “No One Gets Out Alive,” is the co-writer.

Isobel Waller-Bridge composed the score, which was performed by the BBC Orchestra conducted by Geoff Alexander.

The short trailer highlights the 2D hand-drawn animation design and the tender, emotional storyline of exploration and caring. When I was a kid I watched a lot of “Woody Woodpecker,” but maybe that’s why my generation is deranged.

