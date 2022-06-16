‘The Chair’ Emmys FYC panel: Sandra Oh and Amanda Peet discuss why ‘academia is inherently funny’ [WATCH]

After cleaning up at the 2021 Emmys with wins for Best Drama Series (“The Crown”), Best Limited Series (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Best TV Movie (“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”), Netflix is now looking to finally conquer the Best Comedy Series category, and “The Chair” represents one of its best chances at doing so. Set at a fictional New England university, the show boasts a diverse ensemble of seasoned performers, four of whom – Bob Balaban, Jay Duplass, Nana Mensah and Sandra Oh – recently joined showrunner/executive producer/writer Amanda Peet for a virtual 2022 Emmys FYC panel moderated by actor and author David Duchovny. Watch the video Q&A above.

Oh, who serves as an executive producer in addition to playing lead character Ji-Yoon Kim, was quick to cite Peet’s casting process during a discussion of what makes the show work as an accurate depiction of the world of academia. She clarified her feeling that “the group of people that [Peet] brought together are really smart” and noted that her costars are well-versed in both comedy and drama and that most of them have writing and directing experience. She also expressed the idea that Peet’s tonal instincts “helped shape the scenes.”

Mensah, who plays untenured professor Yaz McKay, agreed with Oh, saying that receiving Peet’s on-set guidance “felt like you were collaborating with her, but also like you were an instrument of her vision.” She then went on to say that “the ecosystem of academia is inherently funny because of the concept of tenure” and “watching [these characters] simmer in this pot with each other [is] ripe for comedy.”

Peet modestly accepted Oh and Mensah’s praise and deflected to a mantra she attributed to legendary filmmaker Norman Jewison: “Just hire the right people.” Before co-creating this series with Annie Julia Wyman, Peet had never written or produced anything, but she has soaked up as much knowledge as possible during her 27-year acting career. She also added to Mensah’s notion of the show’s setup being naturally humorous, expressing that imposing a ranking system on characters in a workplace is a classic comedic concept.

Balaban, who plays aging and ageist professor Elliot Rentz, chimed in with his long-held sentiment that “serious comedy is better than comedy comedy” and that he sees “The Chair” as a “very natural serious comedy.” Additionally, he raved about the writing being “deceivingly deep and accurate” and how it put him comfortably in his place as an actor.

Duplass’s seemingly complex role of widowed father Bill Dobson was apparently easy for him to play, as he claimed to have not put any preparation into his performance. Like the rest of the panel participants, he agreed that the show is built to be funny because it centers on watching “smart people desperately struggle and fail.” He even went so far as to compare it to reality competition series like “Temptation Island” and “Survivor,” except with the most “highfalutin, annoying people.”

The six-episode first season of “The Chair” began streaming last August and has since inspired copious amounts of thoughtful criticism, with Lidija Haas (The New Republic) saying it “feels like a real attempt to grapple with the problems of contemporary academia” and Rebecca Harrison (Sight & Sound) calling it “entertaining and insightful.” Sophie Gilbert (The Atlantic) adds that “within its tight frame, the series packs in more than shows three times its length,” signaling that Netflix’s potential 10th Best Comedy Series nominee might have what it takes to go all the way.

