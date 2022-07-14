The Cookout is cancelled! Xavier Prather throws Tiffany Mitchell under the bus on ‘The Challenge: USA’

The Cookout is officially cancelled. On Wednesday night’s episode of “The Challenge: USA,” new lines were drawn in the sand when Xavier Prather helped orchestrate the demise of his former “Big Brother” pal, Tiffany Mitchell. Both were part of the historic Cookout alliance on “Big Brother 23” that led to six Black players reaching the end of the game together, with Xavier winning the $750,000 prize.

After Tyson Apostol won his second weekly challenge in a row (this time with partner Justine Ndiba), the “Survivor” champ had to figure out who to throw into the arena against the “Yeah Buoy!” losers, Cayla Platt & James Wallington.

At first, Tiffany wasn’t even on Tyson or Justine’s radar. As a mixed pair from “Survivor” and “Love Island,” the duo’s easiest route was to throw in one of the teams that consisted of only “Big Brother” players. Those teams were Azah Awasum & Xavier or Alyssa Lopez & Enzo Palumbo. Alyssa knew she was in trouble, but didn’t think she could ask Xavier for help. She recalled how he lied to her for 65 days in the “BB” house, continuously telling her he had her back, only to reveal his true loyalty was with the Cookout. She’s still pissed about it, but she’s playing nice. After the two of them talked, they decided to basically beg Tyson to save them and throw Tiffany under the bus with her partner Cashel Barnett.

Tyson admitted that he assumed Tiffany was the glue that held the entire “Big Brother” alliance together. “I’m trying to be on good terms with Tiffany,” he said. “You always want more allies than less. That’s basic warfare 101.” As far as he knew, if he targeted the master-manipulator this early her entire alliance would come after him. But much to his pleasure, the “Big Brother” alliance was anything but solid.

Realizing “Big Brother” teams were in trouble, Tiffany pushed Tyson to throw Alyssa & Enzo into the arena because she’s close with Xavier & Azah. At least she assumed that was the case. Later, Alyssa told Tyson to send Cashel & Tiffany into the arena because “she knows how to lie and she knows how to manipulate people.” But the real damage came from Xavier, who promised to help Tyson do damage control if he sent Tiffany into the arena. “100%,” Xavier said with a smile.

Meanwhile, the women of “Love Island” had their own ill will for Tiffany because of how close she had become with Cashel and Cinco Holland, Jr. Cashay Proudfoot seemed particularly bothered and proceeded to go around the house telling others that Tiffany was “intimidated by beautiful women.” According to Cashay, Tiffany’s need to control men spawned from seeing beautiful women as “threats.”

Blindsided, Tiffany & Cashel entered the arena to face off against Cayla & James in a competition called “Knowledge is Powered.” There were four stationary bikes connected to a giant power station. Their goal was to light up the power station by pedaling their bikes as fast as they could. It was a combination of endurance, and a memory game, as they also had to memorize symbols and recreate them on a wall. After three phases and three sets of 12 symbols, Cayla & James finished first and sent Tiffany and her partner Cashel packing. The Cookout is indeed cancelled!

