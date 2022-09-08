‘The Challenge: USA’ episode 10 recap: Who makes a ‘f***’in’ dirty move’ and breaks their ‘Pledges of Allegiance’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Challenge: USA,” players must scale a moving semi-truck in one of the most intense and fast-paced challenges of the season in this episode titled “Pledges of Alleciance.” Follow along with our live blog of Season 1 Episode 10 beginning at 9pm ET/ 8pm CT on CBS.

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All seasons, plus spin-offs

MTV’s original competition series “The Challenge” got a CBS-style facelift with more than two dozen former contestants from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island” competing against each other in a brand new reality TV show titled “The Challenge: USA.” T. J. Lavin hosts the grueling program, which will air every Wednesday night on CBS (and stream on Paramount Plus) throughout the summer. Click through our photo gallery of “The Challenge: USA” cast photos to see which 28 all-stars are competing.

SEE ‘Survivor’ winners list: All seasons

There are 12 players remaining in the game (in order of money earned): Tyson Apostol, Angela Rummons, Alyssa Lopez, Enzo Palumbo, Justine Ndiba, Domenick Abbate, David Alexander, Cayla Platt, Desi Williams, Ben Driebergen, Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray.

9:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Challenge: USA”! In “Collect Four,” players raced up into a stadium and find designated colored tokens. The first player to place four in a row on their board would be named the winner. Angela and Alyssa successfully sabotaged Sarah, landing the “Survivor” alum in last place and sending her straight into the arena. Meanwhile, Danny won for the men, qualifying him for T.J.’s final and Desi won for the women, adding more money to her bank account. At the arena, Sarah hoped to face off against Angela or Alyssa, but was ultimately given Cashay Proudfoot, whom she sent home easily. Who will go home next on tonight’s all new episode of “The Challenge: USA”?

9:05 p.m. — Fresh off Sarah’s arena win the players return to the compound. The Fab 5 is done because Cashay has been eliminated and Desi went against the group. Sarah, Justine and Cayla remain a strong three. Ben confirms that the “Survivor” men are still aligned along with Angela, Alyssa and Desi, but everyone loves Enzo. Nobody wants to see the Meow Meow go home. With a men’s elimination coming up, David and Enzo are on the outs of the major alliance.

9:15 p.m. — The players arrive at their next challenge and T.J. explains “Code Crossing.” Players will go head-to-head on the back of a moving truck. They will use pegs to get across the side of the truck and whoever finishes the fastest will be named the winner. The loser on the men’s side will go straight into the arena. Up first, David faces off against Tyson. It doesn’t take long before Tyson realizes this comp is way more difficult than he thought it would be. Sarah enjoys watching Tyson sweat. The benefit of everyone on the sidelines is that they are allowed to watch David and Tyson go first, which shows them what strategy works and what doesn’t. Up next are Sarah and Alyssa. Sarah falls off the side, so Alyssa wins this round. Next Domenick and Danny hit the truck and Domenick is looking solid! He’s definitely one of the top contenders. Cayla and Justine are next, with Cayla falling off in about five seconds. Luckily it’s not a women’s elimination. The next duo is Ben vs. Enzo. Ben really excelled and I would guess he’s the winner today, but nobody has finished. Angela is up against Desi, who are aligned now and have nothing to lose.

9:30 p.m. — Angela becomes the first and only competitor to finish this challenge. Desi actually came damn close though! Angela is obviously the women’s winner today and the men’s winner is Ben. Ben is safe from elimination and he and Angela will decide who goes into the arena today to face off against the men’s loser, David. Tyson breathes a sigh of relief. Back at the compound, Angela and Ben sit down with David to discuss their options. If he had one choice, David would prefer to take on Domenick or Tyson. David thinks if it’s a physical elimination, he could beat either of them. Angela would like to keep the “Survivor” guys safe per their alliance, so she wants Enzo to go in. Ben can’t decide what he wants to do and Angela is annoyed by how vague he is. Finally, Ben says he wants Tyson or Domenick to go in. Angela says Tyson is off the table for her and Ben responds that Enzo is off the table for him. Angela asks, “So you’re going to go against the alliance?” Ben isn’t sure.

9:35 p.m. — They decide to sleep on it. The next morning Angela tells Tyson and Danny the problem she is having with Ben. They seem confident Ben will come around and throw Enzo into the arena. Later, Ben sits down with Angela and says he doesn’t want to spoil a good thing. If he rocks the boat now he knows he will be public enemy number one. He now agrees the best option is Enzo. Later, David is shocked to hear Angela plans to throw Enzo in the arena against him. She asks David to keep the information to himself until she can talk to Enzo herself. When Ben hears that Angela told David, he knows he has to tell Enzo. The Meow Meow is offended and calls the move “fuckin’ dirty.” Sarah thinks it’s disappointing to see Ben become Angela’s puppet. Next, Enzo grabs Angela to try and get himself out of this situation. She’s cold as ice and isn’t moved. Her reason is that Enzo isn’t a good competitor and he’s slept the whole season. Enzo promises to come for peoples’ throats if he comes back.

9:40 p.m. — David calls out Angela, but she’s not here for it. She has people that have stood by her and now she’s standing by them. She likes David as a person, but if he wants to decide who he’s competing with or against he should try winning a challenge. Next, the players enter the arena to watch tonight’s elimination. T.J. introduces David as the first competitor. Next, Angela and Ben vote Enzo in. Tyson is loving this. Everyone else has realized that Angela is basically the queen of this show. The game being played is “Balls In.” There’s a giant ring with a goal in the middle of it. One player is on offense, the other is on defense. Then they switch. The offensive player tries to score a goal. After five rounds, whoever has the most goals wins.

9:59 p.m. — T.J. yells “Go!” and this game is off and running. After Round 1, neither has scored and both look a little gassed. David scores on his next turn, taking the lead heading into Round 3. Enzo can barely move and I think at this point he needs to shoot this at the goal like a basketball. He tries just that, but misses. Instead of going after the ball, David tries to tackle Enzo. He misses, Enzo escapes and scores a goal, tying the game 1-1 heading into the final round! For the 5th round, David shoots the ball from outside the ring, missing. Enzo quickly gets the ball out of the ring and takes over offense. David makes a tackle, but the ball is still live on the ground. Enzo breaks free and scores a goal, winning 2-1. David has been eliminated from “The Challenge” and Meow Meow returns as the richest man in the house.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?