‘The Challenge: USA’ episode 3 recap: ‘Hang On Man!’ Which team falls out of the game in ‘Declarations of Independence’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Challenge: USA,” loyalties are tested as a powerful duo starts to raise suspicions among alliances. Meanwhile, the lack of chemistry between a new team of mismatched challengers puts their game in serious danger. Who will be eliminated on tonight’s episode, “Declarations of Independence”? Follow along with our live blog of Season 1 Episode 3 titled “Declarations of Independence” beginning at 9pm ET/ 8pm CT on CBS.

MTV’s original competition series “The Challenge” got a CBS-style facelift with more than two dozen former contestants from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island” competing against each other in a brand new reality TV show titled “The Challenge: USA.” T. J. Lavin hosts the grueling program, which will air every Wednesday night on CBS (and stream on Paramount Plus) throughout the summer. Click through our photo gallery of “The Challenge: USA” cast photos to see which 28 all-stars are competing.

9:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Challenge: USA”! In a game of “Yeah Buoy,” challengers gathered letter pieces from a rotating buoy high in the sky and formed as many words as possible. The duo of Tyson Apostol & Justine Ndiba came out on top and banked $5,000. An all-“Amazing Race” duo of Cayla Platt & James Wallington splashed into last with a score of zero, guaranteeing them a spot in the arena. As Tyson looked to cement his dominance in the game, “Big Brother’s” Tiffany Mitchell was looking a little too popular with other Challengers. Tyson & Justine sent Tiffany and her partner Cashel Barnett into the arena to face off against the “Amazing Race” duo. In the end, Cayla & James proved the stronger pair, sending Tiffany & Cashel home while banking an extra $1,000 in their challenge accounts.

9:05 p.m. — Tonight’s episode picks up with T.J. revealing this week’s partners: David Alexander & Shannon St. Clair, Kyland Young & Angela Rummons, Derek Xiao & Shan Smith, Ben Driebergen & Kyra Green, Enzo Palumbo & Desi Williams, Domenick Abbate & Cashay Proudfoot, Danny McCray & Azah Awasum, Xavier Prather & Cayla, Tyson & Alyssa Lopez, Cinco Holland Jr. & Sarah Lacina, Leo Temory & Justine and Tasha Fox & James.

9:08 p.m. — Back at the house, James, Cayla and Leo huddle to celebrate James & Cayla’s win in the arena. They’re hopeful teams will start to back of “The Amazing Race” players now since there are only three in the game. Meanwhile, Shan is trying to convince her new partner Derek that she’s not as devious as her reputation makes her seem. She literally has an anthem she hums while committing her devious acts. Derek is worried (for good reason) they could be a target this week. The next morning Tasha assures James she will do everything to win the next challenge. While there are natural alliances formed by each cast in this game, Tasha expects those alliances to break down due to the algorithm constantly changing the teams each week. James thinks the “Survivor” group is the most powerful, so he’s hoping that’s the alliance he can pull “The Amazing Race” trio into.

9:10 p.m. — Cashay gets emotional while talking about her relationship with Cinco. She’s obviously still in love with him and that’s why she wanted Tiffany out of the house so bad. Her partner Domenick is disgusted that this is what’s on her mind right now. He’s in no mood for his “Love Island” partner to be distracted by relationship woes. Meanwhile, Tyson and Angela are discussing the randomizer and how much it scares them. They have consistently been in strong pairs the first three weeks so they’re scared they’ll end up with the weakest partners when it matters most. All they can do is try to eliminate all the weak players while they have the chance. Tyson and Angela assert themselves as “the two top dogs” in the game. They’re probably right.

9:15 p.m. — It’s time for this week’s challenge, called “Hang On Man.” It’s basically “The Challenge” version of Hangman. To begin, partners will race across a parking lot and grab one of their stairs. Each team will build a staircase so they can reach the top of a large container. Once on top, one of them will have to balance on a very narrow plank while holding a rod across their back. Also on top, there’s a letter bin. The letter they select at their bin is their guess at their phrase board. If they’re wrong, they must grab a one-pound sandbag and clip it to one side of the rod across their partner’s back. They continue this process until they have enough letters to guess the phrase on their board. Once they guess the correct phrase, there is one final sandbag they’ll need to transport back to their container. If at any time the partner on the plank falls, that team is out. The first place team will win today’s challenge, be safe from elimination and split $10,000.

9:25 p.m. — T.J. blows the horn and they’re off! Kyland & Angela are the first to build their staircase and get on top of their container. It looks like Angela will be holding the rod on the beam while Kyland runs back and forth with letters. Right behind them are Sarah & Cinco and Leo & Justine and Enzo & Desi. Now it’s all about solving their puzzles. The first team to stumble is Tasha & James. It looked like James sort of just dropped the 10 pound sandbag after he attached it to Tasha’s beam and I don’t think she was prepared for the impact. The bar dropped on one side and hit the ground, eliminating them and guaranteeing their spot in the arena. This is James’ second week in a row as a last-place finisher. Yikes!

9:33 p.m. — The first team to finish is Kyland & Angela with Ben & Kyra finishing a close second. Tyson realizes that he just lost for the first time this season, but at least his number one ally, Angela, will be in control of who goes into elimination. Kyland now has $7,000 in his Challenge account, while Angela has $11,000. They both qualify for T.J.’s final, which requires a minimum balance of $5,000. They will also decide who faces off against Tasha & James in the arena.

9:38 p.m. — Angela and Tyson immediately meet to discuss which weak pairs they can throw into the arena. Domenick & Cashay is the first team to come out of Angela’s mouth. David & Shannon are mentioned by Tyson. “It doesn’t really matter because they’re all weak,” he says. Meanwhile, Leo is chatting with Domenick and admits he’d rather go against his “Amazing Race” friend Leo than Domenick. At this point he’s in it for himself and he can’t be worried about alliances. Not to mention, Justine won last week so she has more money to steal. At this point, James needs to get to work so he can compete against who he wants to. Later, James & Tasha sit down with Kyland & Angela and tell them that Domenick & Cashay or Leo & Justine would be their preference in the arena.

9:42 p.m. — Cashay is upset with Domenick because he has basically told everyone in the house that he’s ready to go into the arena. At this point it has circulated around the entire house and she feels like it’s a forgone conclusion she’s going into the arena. Domenick is annoyed by everything that comes out of Cashay’s mouth, so he doesn’t really care. Meanwhile, James tells Leo he doesn’t want to face Domenick in the arena, and would rather just go against Leo. This hurts his friend’s feelings, for obvious reasons. Frankly, Justine’s money is worth more to James than Leo’s friendship. Cayla is furious and her trust in James is now shaken.

9:50 p.m. — T.J. introduces this week’s losing team, James & Tasha, to the arena. Next, Kyland & Angela name Domenick & Cashay as their opponents. Leo is relieved, but the damage is already done. He no longer trusts James. Tonight’s arena competition is called “Plug and Play.” To begin, partners will start on top of a container. When T.J. says “Go!” one of them will jump into a tank of water and start releasing blocks. The other partner will throw them down, slide down a fire pole and stack the blocks. The goal is to get all 14 blocks out as fast as they can and build a tower. The catch is that there is a line in the water tank that, if their water falls below, they’ll lose. It’s up to each team if they want to attempt to plug holes in their container throughout this contest or if they think they are fast enough to stack the bricks without doing that. The first team to stack all the blocks will stay in the game. The losing team will go home.

10:00 p.m. — The contest begins and these two teams are fighting for their lives in this game. Both men are diving into the water tanks and the women are tossing and stacking bricks. For some reason, Domenick isn’t plugging his drain while Cashay stacks her bricks. What is he doing? He’s just sitting in there like the water isn’t completely leaving his tank. All he has to do is put his foot over the pipe! Then, just seconds before the water falls before the line, Cashay finishes her tower. Domenick & Cashay are victorious despite Dom’s absurd mistake. I’m bummed to see James & Tasha go home. When asked if he is concerned that Dom & Cashay are coming back in the house, Kyland responds in the Diary Room, “They are a weak team. I’m not really trippin’ about it.”